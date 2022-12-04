Queen Elizabeth Almost Forgot This Key Element Of Her Wedding Look Before The Ceremony

If you have ever walked down the aisle, you know how important it is for every detail to come together on your wedding day. From your nuptials and the centerpiece placement to your wedding dress and accessories, having just one thing out of place can impact the big day.

As it turns out, one important detail of Queen Elizabeth II’s wedding was almost overlooked—and it would have been a huge faux pas!

If you look back on your wedding day and can’t quite recall all the details, you’re in good company. As the world just remembered the 75th wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip on November 20, new details of the wedding ceremony have recently emerged.

Turns out, the late queen almost forgot to wear her signature pearls on her big day!

The Queen Almost Forgot The Queen Of Gems

According to InStyle, Queen Elizabeth nearly forgot to wear her classic pearls as she walked down the aisle. For the royal family member known for her pearl collection, this is very surprising news.

The then-princess Elizabeth had been gifted two historic pearl necklaces by her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother.

The bride had planned to wear the jewelry down the aisle. However, the royal staff didn’t realize that the key accessories were still on display at St. James’s Palace with other wedding gifts until the bride was getting ready to depart.

Although the Queen Mother’s private secretary, Jock Coville, volunteered to get the pearls, he was met with heavy traffic. Thankfully, Coville managed to deliver the pearls in time since the bride’s great-uncle, King Haakon VII of Norway, loaned the private secretary his limousine.

Queen Elizabeth II’s wedding day wasn’t the only time the late monarch wore the pearls. In fact, the late queen wore the pearls throughout her life. According to diamond expert Maxwell Stone, the necklaces are “elegant pieces with a lot of history attached to them.”

As Stone explained, “According to Queen Victoria’s 1896 jewelry inventory, one necklace belonged to Queen Anne, the last Stuart monarch, and one belonged to Queen Caroline, the wife of King George II.”

“Despite being separate pieces with individual clasps, the necklaces are generally worn together as a pair, resembling a double-strand pearl necklace—the Queen Anne is strung with 46 pearls, whilst the Queen Caroline has 50 pearls.”

