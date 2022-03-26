Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Refusing Public Events Because She’s Wheelchair-Bound, Dubious Report Claims

Is Queen Elizabeth confined to a wheelchair? A recent report says she’s too frail to walk and refuses to be seen publicly off her feet. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Too Proud To Be Seen’

According to OK!, Elizabeth is confined to a wheelchair behind her castle walls. A friend of the royal family, Margaret Thatcher fan and actor Christopher Biggins, reveals the reason she won’t appear in public is because of the wheelchair. Elizabeth doesn’t want anyone to see her in this state.

Her next public engagement is supposed to be Prince Philip’s memorial service on March 29, but it seems unlikely that she’ll be in attendance. Another source believes Elizabeth’s mobility has gotten worse and worse. She fears looking like her sister Princess Margaret whose final appearances were in a wheelchair. Elizabeth’s health continues to be a serious issue for the rest of the royal family.

No Evidence

The story trusts Biggins implicitly, but Gossip Cop isn’t so eager. There is no evidence that Elizabeth is currently bound to a wheelchair. She was using Prince Philip’s walking stick a few months ago, but that’s about it. New photographs prove she gets around with a cane, but is not in a wheelchair.

Elizabeth is taking it easier, but she still welcomed folks into Windsor Castle for an art viewing. This alone debunks what OK! is selling. She’s not shielding herself from the world, she’s just taking it easy as she recovers from COVID.

A story like this can only exist because there’s such little access to Elizabeth’s personal life. We know her health is getting worse, but it’s also been declining for months now. There’s no captivating reason for this story to exist today and not, say, three months ago. We don’t need stories announcing her death while she’s still alive and working.

An Untrustworthy Source

OK! has never had insight into Elizabeth’s personal life. Last year, it announced she was handing the reigns to Camilla Parker Bowles, yet she’s still in charge. Gossip Cop debunked its story about Prince Harry rushing back to the royal family because of Elizabeth’s health. His home is still on American soil.

For years now this outlet has eagerly claimed the queen would soon retire, but Elizabeth has no plans to do so. If the outlet doesn’t know her retirement plans, then surely it doesn’t know intimate details about her health. For accurate royal news, steer clear of OK!.

