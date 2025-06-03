queen-camilla-spotted-wearing-expensive-queen-elizabeth-ii-heirloom

Queen Camilla paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth in style during a recent outing with King Charles, rocking a dazzling piece of royal bling from the late queen’s legendary collection.

On May 6, the couple revealed their coronation portraits at the National Gallery, where Camilla chose a particularly regal and valuable piece of jewelry. She honored World War II’s fallen soldiers by wearing a poppy-red V-neck dress, paired with a rare $45,000 brooch that once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II, per InStyle.

Charles and Camilla stand with their portraits, painted by artists Peter Kuhfeld and Paul S. Benney. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla looked happy during her visit to the National Gallery, proudly wearing the jeweled brooch. She was dressed in a scarlet long-sleeved gown with pleated shoulders and a zip-front design, with the cross-shaped brooch pinned to her left side.

The Brooch, Once a Favorite of Queen Elizabeth’s, Seems to Hold a Special Place for Queen Camilla

Experts at Steven Stone jewelers, via InStyle, explain that the Raspberry Pip brooch, reportedly one of Queen Elizabeth’s favorite pieces, features diamonds and topaz in a Georgian cross shape. They also shared that the historic brooch was previously owned by Queen Elizabeth II’s grandmother, the Countess of Strathmore.

Queen Camilla wore Queen Elizabeth’s brooch for the occasion. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Raspberry Pip brooch wasn’t often seen in public before coming into Queen Camilla’s possession. However, she has worn it on several notable occasions, starting with the royal family’s Christmas service in 2023 and a service at St. Mary Magdalen Church earlier this year. Valued at around £40,000 (approximately $45,000), the brooch is far from the most expensive piece in the royal collection, but it seems to hold special meaning for Camilla.

Charles and Camilla unveiled the new portraits just a day after the king launched a week-long celebration marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day, which honors the end of World War II in Europe. Joining the festivities, Kate Middleton and Prince William made a surprise appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony on May 5th, accompanied by their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.