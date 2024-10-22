Punk Rock Icon Paul Bakija Tragically Dies, Cause of Death Revealed

Following the news that Paul Bakija passed away, the cause of the punk rock icon and Reagan Youth founding member’s death was revealed.

In a statement on Instagram, Reagan Youth revealed that Paul Bakija, whose real name is Paul Cripple, died following a lengthy battle with cancer. “Our beautiful friend, Paul, passed away on a beautiful afternoon, the last day of summer,” the band stated. “After a long battle with cancer.”

The long-running music group, which was founded by Bakija in 1980, further stated, “Paul was intensely stoic about his illness and rarely let on how much pain he was in. He constantly apologized for causing his loved ones pain and wished us to enjoy life for him. The last thing Paul would have wanted was for us to cry for him. We’re all going to miss him, miss his stories, miss his silly sense of humor, miss his smiles, and miss his friendship.”

Reagan Youth then added, “We love you Paul. Thank you for everything.”

Reagan Youth fans quickly took to the social media post to pay tribute to Bakija. “Seems kind of impossible to imagine Paul not having something to say about this,” one fan wrote. “Love you both. How great you had each other to the end Beattrice!”

Another fan gushed about the late musician. “I loved Paul, how could you not love Paul? He was Uncle Paulie to the kids, Paul Cripple to the world of punk rock, friends to countless all over the world, and I was honored to be among them.”

Paul Bakija founded Reagan Youth alongside Dave Rubinstein. The group released two albums between 1984 and 1990 before it split. Rubinstein then died in 1993 from a drug overdose.

Nearly 20 years after the initial band breakup, Bakija reformed the group.

Paul Bakija’s Supporters Launch Fundraiser Efforts to Honor His Music Legacy

Meanwhile, Paul Bakija’s supporters launch a GoFundMe campaign to honor the late musician’s legacy. The funds will also help his wife, Beatrice Demesier.

“This GoFundMe campaign aims to support Beatrice during this difficult time by contributing to Paul’s funeral costs, end of life medical expenses, final affairs, and other related expenses,” the description reads. “Your donation will aid her transition to the next stage of her life and help her carry on Paul’s musical legacy.”

The GoFundMe organizers also revealed further details about Bakija’s final weeks of life. “His final months were spent in hospice care with his wife, Beatrice Demesier, always by his side, sleeping in a recliner next to him, caring for and comforting him. She was his devoted caregiver during his 5 year battle with cancer; navigating his surgeries and cancer treatments so he could savor life and continue making music. As his partner and muse of 18 years, Beatrice has been a driving force to Paul’s life passions.”

So far, the fundraiser has received $2,000 out of its $20,000 goal.