Wife In ‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Makes Bombshell Health Claims: ‘I Have Not Felt Good Since We Started Living In The House’

The couple behind the Property Brothers lawsuit revealed new information during their latest interview. Mindy and Paul King of Las Vegas are suing the former production company behind the popular HGTV show as well as the local contractors involved in the construction over allegations of misrepresentation, fraud, and faulty workmanship. While that had already been publicly available information, the Kings also shared some new information about how the experience has impacted them personally.

‘Property Brother’ Lawsuit Rages On

Paul and Mindy King initially decided to appear on Property Brothers instead of going on a honeymoon because they were promised access to high-end furnishings and fixtures at steeply discounted prices. Instead of their dream home, they claimed in their lawsuit, they got a house laden with electrical and structural issues.

The hosts of the popular home renovation show, twin brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott, are not listed in the suit and founded their own production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, in 2019. That is the current production company behind the Property Brothers.

As a result, the couple decided to file a lawsuit against Cineflix Media, the former production company behind Property Brothers. The Kings spoke with the New York Times about their issues, revealing for the first time that Mindy had begun suffering serious health issues after moving into the allegedly shoddily renovated ranch home. Mindy explained, “I have not felt good since we started living in the house.”

Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare

According to the Kings, they knew as soon as they did the final reveal of the completed renovations on their home that there were problems, but they were instructed by producers to be enthusiastic. Mindy claimed that they had to shoot the reveal four times to get the right take. Other homeowners featured on HGTV renovation shows have shared their own stories indicating that aggressive coaching tactics are sometimes used to ensure the proper reaction is filmed.

The lawsuit lays out a number of complaints detailed by the Kings, including some issues that were only cosmetic. Other issues, however, posed a more serious problem. Some electrical work was completed without proper permitting, the complaint alleged, and the gas line for the stove wasn’t installed properly.

Contaminated Water Issue

A second complaint filed by the couple includes allegations about an improperly installed dishwasher. The appliance had been installed without an air gap, which is the mechanism that keeps contaminated water from seeping into clean water during the wash cycle.

The Kings asked for $1,477,500 in reparations initially, with their complaint listing over 90 issues with the construction. The Nevada State Contractors Board investigated the home in September 2020 and only identified 10 problems with the estimated repair cost coming in at a much lower $94,672.

Production Company Strikes Back

The board ordered the contractor, Villa Construction, to correct those issues but Cineflix claims that the Kings denied the contractor access to the home when it tried to make those repairs. The Kings have disputed this claim, but the production company maintains that the couple were sharing misleading information.

“This is an obvious attempt by the Kings to garner attention and financial gain while the matter is still before the courts,” Cineflix said in a statement to the New York Times.

The network behind the show, HGTV, also released a statement to the outlet which insisted they “want homeowners who are featured in our series to be happy,” adding that homeowners are included in the planning process and given a heads-up about who will be participating in the renovation.

“The business relationship and contractual agreements for the renovations are agreed upon by the homeowners and the contractors,” the statement continued. “When we learn of a business dispute, we encourage the contractors and homeowners to work together to resolve the issue.”

What’s Happening With The Case Now

As for where the Kings are now, their case is still ongoing. On May 25, a judge ruled that the case will head to litigation. The couple still resides in the Las Vegas home featured on the Property Brothers, but it’s not exactly by choice. Though they’d love to move, “We’re trapped,” Paul King explained. “The house is packed full of code violations, so we can’t just bail,” he said, adding, “What they did was build a really nice studio to shoot their show.”

It’s truly unfortunate that the Kings are so unhappy with the renovations done to their home. As the case is still ongoing, there has yet to be a resolution, though we imagine a decision will be made at some point in the not too distant future. We’ll continue to monitor and update the story as new developments arise.

