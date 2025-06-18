Prominent Radio Host Steps Away After Appendiceal Cancer Diagnosis

Radio host Bryan Burnett is stepping away from the airwaves to prioritize his cancer treatment.

The 59-year-old Radio Scotland presenter announced on air on June 5 that he is taking a break from his early evening Get It On show, according to UK outlet The Sun.

Burnett revealed that he was diagnosed with appendiceal cancer after having his appendix removed earlier this year.

He said his condition can be treated and expects to fully recover. Treatment will include complex abdominal surgery and chemotherapy.

Grant Stott will step in as host while Burnett recovers.

Radio Host Reveals to His Listeners His Cancer Diagnosis in an Emotional On-Air Moment

During his live show on June 5, the beloved radio host made the emotional announcement to his listeners.

“I’ve experienced the most incredible care and kindness from the NHS staff who have been looking after me,” Burnett explained on air. “My surgeon is a Get It On listener, so I know I’m in good hands,” he joked.

“I will really miss the music and the chat when I’m off,” he continued. “But our listeners have given me hundreds of great playlists, so that will keep me going over the next few months.”

“I want to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to all my brilliant producers for all the hand-holding and all the encouragement they’ve given me since they found out my news. I’m sure they’ll let you know how I’m doing over the next few weeks,” he added.

Get it On is a popular music show on BBC Radio Scotland, airing weekday evenings. The show features listener requests based on a different theme each day.

Burnett hosted Brand New Country, a country music show on BBC Radio Scotland, for 15 years before his tenure on Get It On. He also worked at Radio Clyde and Northsound.

“Bryan is one of our most popular broadcasters on Radio Scotland, and I know listeners will join us in wishing him well as he embarks on his treatment,” Hayley Valentine, director of BBC Scotland, said of the news, per The Sun.

“We look forward to welcoming him back to the Get It On studio once he’s recovered,” she added.