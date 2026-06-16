Professional Wrestler Killed in Crash: Jordan Saint Was 23

Independent professional wrestler Jordan Saint, known to fans as “Black Flash” Jordan Saint, has died following a head-on crash on Long Island. He was 23.

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Authorities said Saint, whose real name was Jordan Nasir St. Fort Colin, was driving on the Bethpage State Parkway on the morning of June 12 when another vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with his car.

The crash proved fatal for Saint. The other driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. Police said no other passengers were in either vehicle at the time of the collision.

News of Saint’s death spread quickly throughout the wrestling community, prompting tributes from promotions, fellow wrestlers, and fans who remembered him as a talented performer with a bright future in the sport.

Saint competed on the independent wrestling circuit and built a growing reputation under his “Black Flash” persona. According to wrestling promotions that worked with him, he began pursuing a wrestling career in the early 2020s and steadily gained recognition for his athleticism, dedication, and passion for professional wrestling.

Jordan Saint Had Only Just Returned To The Sport

His death came only months after he returned to active competition. Earlier this year, Saint announced his return to the ring after stepping away because of personal circumstances.

He later appeared at Shooting Star Fest in Las Vegas during WrestleMania week, a performance that many colleagues viewed as a sign of greater opportunities ahead.

Several wrestling organizations issued statements honoring Saint’s memory. Pandemonium: Pro Wrestling described him as a gifted wrestler and an exceptional person who loved professional wrestling deeply. They said Saint touched many people through his kindness, personality, and commitment to the sport.

Naptown All-Pro Wrestling also paid tribute, describing Saint as a dedicated performer whose enthusiasm for wrestling inspired those around him. They praised his athletic ability and willingness to learn, calling him a prospect with enormous potential.

At just 23 years old, Jordan Saint leaves behind a legacy defined by determination, passion, and an enduring love for professional wrestling.