Procter & Gamble Recalling Popular Deoderant Brands After Cancer-Causing Chemical Found

Procter & Gamble Co. is recalling over 15 types of deodorant after it was discovered that they contained benzene, a chemical linked to cancer. The recall announcement was made over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, causing Secret and Old Spice products to be pulled from shelves.

Some Products May Contain Cancer-Linked Chemical

The company says that samples of aerosol-based deodorant tested positive for benzene. Health experts have discovered that this chemical can increase cancer risk over time with repeated exposure. P&G’s recall notice states that exposure to benzene can “result in cancers, including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, and blood disorders which can be life-threatening.” Experts at the CDC have said benzene may trigger anemia over time.

According to the recall notice shared by the Food and Drug Administration and P&G, it’s likely the recalled deodorants only contain a minimal amount of benzene, meaning the products won’t cause any immediate health concerns to users. The notice also said that benzene exposure can occur orally, through application to the skin, or by inhalation. The Wall Street Journal reported that the company began testing their products for this chemical after other manufacturers found benzene in spray-on sunscreen earlier this year.

“The Procter & Gamble Company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall and is conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution,” the company said in its statement.

Products Should Be Disposed Of ‘Immediately’

The recalled deodorants were sold both online and in stores and, based on their 2023 expiration dates, were likely manufactured recently. P&G are asking those who have purchased any of the recalled products to dispose of them immediately. It is also offering a full refund to those who have purchased the deodorant.

Below is a full list of products impacted by P&G’s voluntary recall, with expiration dates that are listed prior to September 2023:

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Stronger Swagger

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Pure Sport Plus

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Stronger Swagger

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Ultimate Captain

Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport

Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented

Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air

Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh

Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Waterlily

Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Lavender

Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Light Essentials

Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Rose

Secret Outlast Invisible Spray Completely Clean

Secret Outlast Invisible Spray Protecting Powder

Check Out These Great Gift Ideas For The Holidays

The Gift That Keeps On Giving: Best Subscription Gifts Of 2021

This Relaxing Mini Massage Gun Makes The Perfect Gift For Anyone On Your List-Here’s Why

Snag Unlimited 5G Service For As Low As $25/Month This Holiday Season + Other Fantastic Deals

This Innovative Fruit Pigmented Clean Makeup Line Makes The Perfect Stocking Stuffer

Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products