Pro-Palestinian Protesters Cause Disruption at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The protestors jumped the barricades and glued themselves to the parade route

The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was temporarily delayed when a group of 30 pro-Palestinian protestors hopped over the barricades and glued themselves to the pavement of the parade route in New York City.

Initially, the demonstrators were protesting on Sixth Avenue, but some of them breached the barricades and continued the protest along 49th Street.

In the multiple videos posted online, the protesters were heard chanting, “no more nickels, not another dime, no more money for Israel’s crimes” and “Free free Palestine.” They were also holding up Palestinian flags and papers that said “genocide then, genocide now.”

A little later, some protesters could be heard yelling, “Viva, viva Palestina.”

According to officials, all protesters were taken into custody.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden phoned in to express gratitude during the parade, encouraging Americans to “come together.”

“We have to remind ourselves how blessed we are to live in the greatest nation on the face of the earth,” said the president. “Today is about coming together, giving thanks for this country we call home. And thanks to all the firefighters, police officers, first responders and our troops, some of whom are stationed abroad.”

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East continues to divide the nation. In a string of stories, celebrities including Jamie Lee Curtis, Melissa Barrera, and Dave Chapelle have all faced backlashed for their open comments about the ongoing war. Former Obama administration official Stuart Seldowitz is also making headlines after he was arrested and charged with a hate crime for harassing someone on camera whom he thought supported Hamas.

Our hearts break for those involved in the war in some way. This is by far the most eventful Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade since it’s debut in 1927.