priscilla-presley-addresses-rumor-she-just-married-another-legendary-musician

Priscilla Presley, once famously married to Elvis Presley, now has people wondering if she tied the knot with a powerhouse baritone.

The 80-year-old recently became the subject of misleading AI-generated images that depicted her marrying “Sexbomb” singer Tom Jones, 85.

In the fake photos, Presley was pictured rocking a wedding dress after supposedly getting hitched to Jones (a widower since the passing of his longtime wife, Melinda Rose “Linda” Trenchard, in 2016) in a dreamy beachside ceremony. To top it all off, the photos featured gay icon Adam Lambert performing at this completely imaginary wedding.

You know, in fairness, they really do make a cute couple. In one of the snaps, they even appear to be shaking hands… the passion!

While the idea of Priscilla Presley saying “I do” to the “She’s a Lady” crooner would surely thrill fans of both veteran artists, it’s all too good to be true.

Priscilla Presley Assures Fans She’s Still Single

Presley assured fans she was still single, sharing the images on social media with “fake news” captions and graphics over the AI snaps.

“I just woke up and read Tom Jones and I are married,” a bemused Presley wrote on Instagram on June 20. “I must have slept through it,” she joked.

Fans rushed to Presley’s comments section to let her know they understood the joke and appreciated the Naked Gun star’s sense of humor.

“Omg, these AI pictures are out of hand,” one fan wrote. “I admire you handling the situation with such humor,” they added.

“People can be so out of line, but I love the way you handled it with your humor, Priscilla. This is exactly why we admire you,” a second fan gushed.

Meanwhile, at least one fan couldn’t help but put getting hitched to Tom Jones on her vision board.

“I wish I woke up to this news. I love Sir Tom Jones,” they wrote, likely while letting out an unfulfilled sigh.

Priscilla Presley Recently Shared a Bold Bikini Snap on Instagram

Perhaps the idea of cleaving biblically to Jones put Presley in a bit of a mood. Just yesterday, she teased fans with a throwback bikini photo on Instagram.

The black-and-white photo from 1975 shows Presley in a tiny bikini, posing with her hands behind her head. She is also wearing a sheer, flowing cape draped behind her.

“You are and continue to be a beautiful woman, Priscilla Presley,” one fan declared in the comments.

“Gorgeous then and gorgeous now,’ a second fan added.

Tom… maybe Priscilla is putting out some signals…