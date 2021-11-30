Princess Eugenie’s Heartbreak Ahead Of Royal Christening, Prince Harry’s American Transformation, And More Royal News

This week several revelations and observations about the British royal family made the news, and each packs an emotional punch. Princess Eugenie recently celebrated the christening of her son, Augustus, but her family experienced a heartbreaking tragedy just days before the happy occasion that was attended by a recovering Queen Elizabeth.

Across the pond, Eugenie’s royal cousin Prince Harry has undergone quite the transformation since moving to California with his American-born wife, Meghan Markle. A royal expert has noticed Harry’s face, specifically, has changed quite a bit since he moved to the US.

A former chef for the late Princess Diana has given a heartwarming look into how the beloved royal behaved around her sons. In honor of Prince William’s 13th birthday, Diana reportedly ordered quite the explicit cake with the sole purpose of embarrassing her firstborn.

It’s been a week of ups and downs for the royal family, but even the saddest stories have a happy note.

Prince Harry’s Face Has ‘Changed’ Since Moving To US, Royal Expert Says

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Intrepid Sea, Air, & Space Museum)

A royal expert took a look at Prince Harry’s body language since he moved to America with his wife, Meghan Markle, and made a surprising discovery. Perhaps it’s all the California sunshine, the recent birth of his second child, or some distance from his royal relatives – with whom he’s endured a tense relationship over the last few years – that has caused such a change in the Duke of Sussex’s face.

Why the expert thinks Harry looks so different these days, as well as what the change is, can be read here.

Princess Diana Once Gave Prince William A Very Inappropriate Cake

(Getty Images)

Princess Diana had quite the mischievous spirit, her former chef revealed, especially when it came to her sons. To celebrate her eldest child, Prince William’s, 13th birthday, the late Diana special ordered an inappropriate cake to poke fun at him for his understandable interests at the time. William reportedly turned beet red when his mom presented him with his birthday cake, much to his younger brother Prince Harry’s obvious delight.

Read what Harry told his mom after seeing the cake, and what other surprises Diana gave William, through here.

Heartbreak For Princess Eugenie Days Before Son’s Christening

(Getty Images)

In sadder news, Princess Eugenie’s small family experienced a tragedy just days before they christened her son, Augustus, last weekend. Eugenie was no doubt delighted that her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, was able to personally attend baby Augustus’ christening after the 95-year-old monarch suffered a series of health setbacks that led to her canceling several highly anticipated public events. That good news had a bittersweet edge, however, since another member of Eugenie’s family had sadly passed away in the week leading up to the christening.

If you want the full story, click here for all the details.

