Princess Eugenie, Husband To Move From England To Warmer Shores

It looks like Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have had enough of England’s rainy climate. The couple is planning a move to Portugal and will split their time between there and the UK.

Why The Couple Is Moving To Portugal

Eugenie, Brooksbank, and their one-year-old son August will temporarily reside in a resort in Lisbon, just south of the country’s capital. Brooksbank works in bar management, and it’s reported that he got a job at the high-end resort.

His supposed new job will see him working in the sales, marketing, and promotion side of things, while Eugenie will keep her current job. The princess works at the art gallery Hauser & Wirth and will start working on a hybrid schedule as soon as the family moves. The move to Portugal isn’t the first time Eugenie has resided outside of the UK. She lived in New York for two years while working for Paddle8, an online auction house.

She and Brooksbank have been married since 2018. The couple was introduced by friends in Switzerland, where Brooksbank was working at the time. They dated for seven years before announcing their engagement.

Their Current Home

The family has been living in Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which was previously occupied by Eugenie’s cousin, Prince Harry, and his family. When he, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie left for California, the prince suggested that Eugenie and her family take the house.

“Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time,” a source told HELLO! “It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another.”

Will Harry And Meghan Take Frogmore Cottage Back?

Even though Eugenie and Brooksbank lived at Frogmore, Harry and Markle still hold the lease on the property and, according to reports, the couple has re-upped their lease for another year.

Some have taken this as confirmation that the rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royals is coming to an end, and that Harry, Markle, and their children will start visiting the UK more often. With Harry and his family in the US and Eugenie and her family now moving to Portugal for parts of the year, it looks like the young royals are branching out all over the globe.

