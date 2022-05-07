Princess Diana’s Top Beauty Products You Can Still Buy Today

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

The late Diana Princess of Wales was only 36 years old when she passed. In her short life, she did so much humanitarian and charity work. She concentrated her efforts on issues related to the homeless, the disabled, and those affected by HIV/AIDs.

She was even president of over 100 charities during her marriage to Prince Charles. She’s remembered as a great mother, humanitarian, and person. However, there is no denying that she was also a beauty and style icon.

And, with the ’80s and ‘90s styles coming back into the scene, there’s no surprise that Princess Diana’s style is making a comeback too. She looked her best with a fresh face and her preppy, elevated-casual style. But her elegant makeup and bold red nails in that iconic revenge LBD, along with other glamourous looks, had us in love too.

Honestly, Diana had a way to make everything look fashionable. Her beauty (inside and out) has stood the test of time, and part of that was thanks to her favorite skincare and makeup items. Although some of her go-to beauty products are not available anymore, there are a few favorites still on the market today.

1. Clarins Cleansing Milk With Alpine Herbs

(Clarins)

Princess Diana’s skin was sensitive and she sometimes suffered from rosacea according to reports. Her go-to brand for skincare was Clarins. She reportedly used their Cleansing Milk with Alpine Herbs to keep her skin clean and feeling soft. The Parisian product is great for all skin types. She also reportedly used Clarins Multi-Active Day Cream, toner, and moisturizer on a regular basis to keep her fair complexion supple and glowing.

2. By Terry Baume de Rose Lip Balm

(By Terry)

Throughout the ’80s and ’90s, styles evolved and Princess Diana’s look changed quite a bit. One thing that remained constant, though, was her use of By Terry Lip Balm, according to her former makeup artist. This nourishing lip balm with subtle hints of rose made Princess Diana’s pout soft and hydrated. The luxurious lip balm is also a favorite of actress Brooke Sheilds.

3. Clarins Foundation

(Clarins)

Not surprisingly, Princess Di’s love of Clarins spilled over to their makeup line. In particular, it has been reported their Satin Finish Foundation was her favorite go-to. While this particular version has since been discontinued, Clarins Skin Illusion is a close replica. The moisturizing formula is lightweight, creating a radiant sheer finish that looks and feels like your wearing no makeup at all.

4. Lancôme Hypnôse Volumizing Mascara

(Lancôme)

Lancôme Hypnôse Volumizing Mascara lifts your lashes without clumping or the dreaded flaking. It’s buildable, so you can go light for a daytime event or dramatic for a date night. Princess Diana’s makeup artist used the equivalent of this mascara at the time, and the duchess was hardly ever photographed without it and her signature blue eyeliner.

5. Tom Ford Brow Sculptor

(Tom Ford)

Because of Diana’s fair complexion and blonde brows, she used a brow sculptor to ensure her eyebrows were on-point. The featherlike strokes created by the Tom Ford Brow Sculptor help to provide shape and fill in sparse spots, so it’s no wonder it was a favorite of the late princess.

6. Red Nail Polish

(butter|LONDON)

Breaking with royal protocol (the Queen apparently prefers light pink polishes), Princess Diana was impartial to painting her nails bright red. Although we don’t know what brand she actually wore, we’re a fan of the quality and longevity of butter|LONDON lacquer, particularly in the shade Her Majesty’s Red. The chip and fade-resistant polish doubles as a nail strengthener, revealing healthy nails every time you take it off.

7. Sebastian Hair Products

(Sebastian)

Princess Diana’s haircut was ridiculed and copied by millions. Even as recent as 2022, Princess Diana’s haircut was mentioned in a popular television drama. In a recent episode of This Is Us, ’80s Rebecca chops off her long mane in the page-boy style to emulate the popular princess of the time.

To get the signature bouncy coif, using the right products was crucial. While it is reported she was a fan of Sebastian Molding Mud (which is currently unavailable), their Craft Clay Matte Texturizer is a close match. The non-sticky formula offers some serious volume and texture without looking greasy or dull.

