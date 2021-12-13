Princess Diana’s Favorite ’80s Song To Sing In The Car Might Surprise You, According To Prince William

Prince William has been reflecting a lot lately on his time with his mother, Princess Diana, and just how precious and important that time was to him. One of his favorite memories of his mom was one particular ritual where she would sing to her children to help ease their anxiousness about going back to school. What the actual song she chose to sing in those moments will definitely surprise you and only makes Diana that much more relatable.

The Royals’ Go-To Jam

In a forthcoming episode of the Apple Fitness+ show, A Time To Walk, Prince William takes some time to talk about one of his favorite memories of his iconic mother, and one story he told only works to humanize the woman even more. She may have been “The People’s Princess”, but she made sure she was an amazing mother to her children as well.

“When I was younger, Harry and I, we were at boarding school. And my mother used to play all sorts of songs to kind of while away the anxiety of going back to school. And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner’s “The Best”, because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment. And my mother, she’d be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. And we’d even get the policeman in the car, he’d be occasionally singing along, as well.”

No matter how you may feel about the royal family, that story is nothing short of endearing.

She’s Simply the Best

There is something utterly charming to the idea of Princess Diana rocking out with her kids and singing “You’re Simply The Best” to them. Everyone sees the royals as this larger-than-life outfit full of important people doing important things, but this story reminds you they were also just a normal family, doing normal things. Like singing to your children to help them feel less anxious.

William continued: “You’d be singing and listening to the music right the way out into the gates of school, when they dropped you off, and that’s when reality kind of sunk in that you really were going back to school because before that, you’re lost in songs. You’ll want to play it again just to keep that family moment going.”

It is a really lovely bit of insight into people the world places on a pedestal, but who are still just normal people at the end of the day. It also reminds us why everyone loved Princess Diana. She was one of us, princess title or not.

