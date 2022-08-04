Princess Diana Had This Secret Detail Added To Her Wedding Dress

It’s been 41 years since Princess Diana married Prince Charles in a ceremony that was televised across the world, and the late royal’s wedding gown is still a cultural phenomenon that few will ever forget. That dress has remained at the forefront of a royal watchers’ fond memories of the famous family, but some may be surprised to learn that Diana included a secret charm on the gown somewhere no one would notice. In hindsight, the small but heavy charm might have been proof that Diana had some doubts and worries about her marriage.

Secrets Of Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress

On July 29, 1981, Princess Diana married Prince Charles in a televised ceremony that was soon deemed the “wedding of the century” by the media and those watching at home. Diana’s gown was especially adored, though she later admitted that she’d had a mishap while getting ready that morning that resulted in a stain on the gorgeous Elizabeth and David Emanuel-designed gown.

She’d been putting a few dabs of perfume on when she fumbled a bit and spilt some on the front of her gown in a dreadfully obvious spot. Luckily Diana was quick thinking and hid the stain by holding her hand in front of it as if she were lifting the gown to walk.

The gown cost £11,000 and Diana had a somewhat strange request for the designers. Only 20 years old when she married Charles, Diana apparently wanted a little charm included in her wedding gown to help ease her nerves. Since cameras were going to be following her every move that day, she couldn’t have it placed somewhere obvious.

A Welsh-Gold Charm For Luck

For good luck, she asked the Emanuels to sew an 18-carat Welsh-gold horseshoe into the back of her gown. Diana had such a wonderful experience with the designers that she called them after the wedding and before she left for her honeymoon with her new husband.

David Emanuel spoke with Hello! Magazine about the special chat he had with Diana directly after her wedding, recalling, “We had a little party and just as I’m about to lock up, the phone rings… I thought who’s calling? It was Diana! She said, ‘I just wanted to say thank you so much for the gown. I loved it. Prince Charles loved it. All the family loved it.’”

A Surprise Call From Diana Herself

He continued, “It couldn’t have been more special for me to hear from the client. When you design for a bride you want her to be happy. As long as the bride is happy that is all that matters. The fact she took the time before she went off on honeymoon… that’s genuine kindness.”

Of course, the gown only had the cultural impact that it did because of the extraordinary woman wearing it. It’s impossible to think of Princess Diana’s wedding gown without thinking of the vibrant, kind, unforgettable woman who donned it on such a special day in history.

