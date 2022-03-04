What Would Princess Diana Look Like Today? Take A Look

The untimely death of Princess Diana is one of the most memorable tragedies of the last few decades. Even 25 years later, she remains on the public’s mind, and one creative Instagram user imagined what she might have looked like if she were still alive today.

What Would Diana Look Like Today?

“Trying to imagine how she might have looked like if she was still with us,” the Instagram account @catherineandwilliam5 posted. “Always remembered, never forgotten.” Their account is devoted to fan posts about the royal family.

In the aged-up picture, Diana is still blonde and smiling. However, she has a few more wrinkles around her eyes and mouth. While some people liked the picture, other followers were not pleased.

“No that looks nothing like her,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Her smile is all wrong.. Diana had a very unique smile.. The eyes and hair are fine. But the smile is totally off.. Diana was incredibly beautiful.. She’d find a way to stay that way..”

Some took the opportunity to blast Camilla: “She would never have looked like this that beautiful woman wouldn’t have looked her age, plus would’ve had no wrinkles bro, she had fantastic skin, (she’s no Camilla).”

Other followers expressed their grief that the princess is not with us today. She was an amazing person,” one follower wrote. “I wish she was still here she would have been an amazing grandmother as she was an amazing mother & people’s person. She is truly our loss. She is truly missed a very mistreated lady. Xxx.”

Her Sons Carry On Her Legacy

While Diana is gone, her sons Prince William and Prince Harry continue to carry on her legacy. Both often speak publicly about their mother and how much they love her. The relationship between the brothers has been chilly as Harry continues to burn bridges with the royal family, but the pair recently came together to honor Diana.

In July, William and Harry came together to unveil a statue of their mother that had been erected in honor of what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday. “Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength, and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” the two said in a joint statement.

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” they continued. While this Instagram post shows us what might have been, William and Harry continue to celebrate their mother the way she would have wanted: through compassion for others and efforts to help whenever they can.

