6 Princess Diana Fashion Staples That Are Trending In 2022

Between The Crown, Spencer, and the Diana musical, Princess Di has been front and center in cultural conversations over the last two years. Indeed, she has remained a beloved icon 25 years after her death. Her timeless fashion sense is certainly no exception.

Some of Princess Diana’s best looks of the ‘80s and ‘90s are still in style in 2022. (If it ain’t broke, why fix it?) Here are some of the best Princess Di trends coming back around—if they ever really left.

1. Dressed Down Blazers

(Terry Fincher/Getty Images)

Part of the allure of Princess Di’s wardrobe was how effortless it was. She looked chic even while casual, thanks in no small part to her love of pairing blazers and jeans. The easy addition to an otherwise simple outfit creates an entirely new look with minimal effort (read: the best kind).

We love the social media influencer brand, the Drop’s, Blake Blazer for its classic lines and sleek finish. And at right around $70, this is an affordable option for a wardrobe piece that can be dressed up or down as needed.

2. High Waisted, Loose Fitting Jeans

Gen Z-ers can try to bring back low-rise jeans all they want—really, they can have them all. We’ll stick with trusty Mom jeans: high-waist coverage, relaxed fit in the leg, and the look that keeps on serving all these decades later. No kids necessary—just a love of comfort and timeless style.

And it doesn’t get much more classic with jeans than Levi’s. Its Premium High Loose Taper Jean might not specifically say “Mom Jean,” but that’s what they are. These jeans also feature Cool Performance engineering to keep them breathable and wick away moisture.

3. Subtly Western Boots

(Terry Fincher/Getty Images)

Princess Di wasn’t averse to dipping into Americana influence for her wardrobe. Her Western wear often had a designer twist, like these cut-out boots she wore with a blazer, sweats, and cap. For an everyday look that doesn’t scream Western, these Ariat Heritage boots are a great place to start.

The sturdy leather boots come in multiple finishes, from a rustic, distressed brown to a chic black with subtle floral embossing. Pair these versatile boots with a midi skirt, skinny jeans, or take a cue from Princess Di and throw on your trusty Mom jeans.

4. Classic High-Waist Trousers

(Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

Do you want to know the easiest way to feel like you’re wearing pajamas while looking like a million bucks? Wear a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg trousers. Trousers are typically softer than cotton denim, and the extra coverage (and roominess) from the waist and leg make these pants way comfier than they look.

For a modern spin on a classic piece, try a cropped leg like these trousers from Tanming. The polyester-wool blend is warm and stretchy for ultimate comfort in the colder months.

5. Dreamy Patterned Knits

(Photo by Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

With cold weather approaching, there’s no better time to embody Diana’s love of graphic knits. Princess Di made waves when she wore this Warm & Wonderful “Black Sheep” sweater in 1983. Onlookers considered Diana a black sheep herself, and this choice seemed like a sly nod by Diana to her reputation.

This handmade knit sweater puts a slight spin on the princess’ original look, featuring a twisted front, chunky pattern, and cardigan style. An imaginative print sweater instantly livens up a pair of jeans or trousers.

6. Bright, Bold Outerwear

(Jayne Fincher/Getty Images)

Why should a coat dampen a fashion statement just because the weather’s cold? Frankly, it shouldn’t—and the people’s princess agreed. Her casual winter outerwear was unapologetically bold and bright, unlike the usual demure palettes typically worn by the royals.

This cropped puffer coat not only feels like you’re wearing a giant, fluffy hug. It also comes in a wide variety of colors, from Diana’s cherry red to coffee to purple. So, you can find the right statement that speaks to you.

