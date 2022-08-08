Princess Charlotte Steals Show At Commonwealth Games, Channels Brothers’ Cheekiness

Princess Charlotte is having the time of her life. She accompanied Prince William and Kate Middleton to the Commonwealth Games where she was cute as a button. The experience was similar to her big brother Prince George and his Wimbledon debut last month.

A Jubilee For All

(Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Each of William and Middleton’s children has had a chance to shine this year. First was the most ignoble display Prince Louis put on at the Platinum Jubilee. He was a bit of a brat as most four-year-olds are, stealing the show with his silly faces. He earned himself a stern look from Middleton for his jesting.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Next up was George making his Wimbledon debut. He was dressed to the nines in his little suit and tie. Wimbledon has a strict dress code, and sitting front row in the Royal Box means you can’t try and break it. George reportedly complained about the 84-degree weather, but he still seemed to have a great time. He even got to hold Novak Djokovic’s prized trophy.

Princess Charlotte On Her Own

Finally, Charlotte had her turn to shine. First, she joined her father in wishing good luck to England’s women’s soccer team. She smiled sweetly and said, “Good luck! I hope you win. Bye!” Her hopes were answered, as the team won England some silverware for the first time since the Beatles were making records.

The next stop for Charlotte came at the Commonwealth Games, a sporting event featuring athletes from all across the remnants of the British Empire. Middleton and William brought Charlotte along solo, just as they brought George solo to Wimbledon. She did not disappoint.

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The camera caught Charlotte all night making some fierce faces and clapping vociferously. She wore a black-and-white striped dress that complemented Middleton’s bold white suit. You can see her gazing in awe, and sometimes just gazing. The whole family appears to be having a great time.

What’s Her Favorite Sport?

The event meant we could learn what Charlotte’s favorite sport is. Tim Lawler, a head honcho at the Commonwealth Games, told Hello!: “She really, really loved seeing the swimming, but she’s interested in gymnastics, and while they’re trying lots of different sports at home, I understand, when I asked her about sport she answered very easily and said, ‘It’s gymnastics that I like.'”

There you have it: Charlotte’s a gymnastics fan. It’s nice to see William and Middleton try to get some meaningful one-on-one time with each of their children.

