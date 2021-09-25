Why Princess Beatrice’s Daughter Has A Title But Not Princess Eugenie’s Son

Princess Beatrice recently welcomed a daughter with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. While the baby’s name is still unknown, there’s a possibility that the baby girl will receive a title, which sets her apart from Princess Eugenie’s child. This is why one royal cousin will likely be titled while the other won’t.

Princess Beatrice’s Bundle Of Joy

The newest royal baby arrived Saturday, September 18 and the happy news was announced the following Monday. This is Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s first child together, though Mozzi has an older son from a previous relationship. The baby girl’s name hasn’t been released yet, but we already know that she has a title in her future.

Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, also welcomed a child this year. She welcomed son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank with husband Jack Brooksbank in February. Unlike his newest royal cousin, however, baby August does not have a title. This isn’t a statement on the sisters’ status in the British royal family but is rather a reflection of Mozzi’s own blue blood ties.

A Nobile Donna On Her Father’s Side

Mozzi’s father is Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi. His family is descended from Italian aristocrats. Alessandro previously spoke to the Daily Mail and explained, “Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation,” adding, “He is a count — his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna.” In fact, following their 2020 wedding, Beatrice became a countess, giving her one more title than her older sister.

Princess Eugenie isn’t the only member of the royal family whose children don’t have titles. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children, including the couple’s latest arrival Lilibet Diana, don’t have titles. The now California-based pair previously complained about the lack of titles for their older child, Archie.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Title Dispute

They claimed the lack of title meant that he wasn’t given a security detail and listed it as one of the many reasons why they decided to set aside their royal duties and move from the UK. The royal family has previously defended its decision not to give the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ children titles because only the grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth and the children directly in line for the throne receive titles.

Though some tabloids have claimed that Prince Harry and Markle’s children weren’t given titles as punishment for their parents’ actions, these are simply the rules of the monarchy. It’s also very possible both children with end up with titles when their grandfather, Prince Charles, ascends to the throne.