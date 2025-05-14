Days after the devastating attack in Mozambique that resulted in the deaths of two rangers, Prince William publicly spoke out about the situation.

“This attack is yet another brutal reminder of the immense sacrifices made by those protecting our natural world,” Prince William wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “The reality is that being a ranger has become one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet. My thoughts are with all those affected and their families.”

The attack occurred at the Niassa Special Reserve in northern Mozambique on Apr. 29. An insurgent group killed the two Niassa Carnivore Project anti-poaching rangers. The deceased were identified as Domingos Daude and Fernando Paolo Wirsone.

Another ranger was”severely” wounded. Two others were also reported missing.

The Search for the Missing Rangers Continues

Prince William had attached a message from United For Life.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the families and colleagues of Dominos and Fernando,” the message reads. “As well as the severely injured scout, Mario Cristovao, who we hope makes a full recovery. Our thoughts are also with the families of the two scouts that remain unaccounted for, we pray for their safe return and know the team in Niassa are doing everything possible to find them.”

United For Life further revealed that rangers are on the frontlines of nature protection. The organization pointed out the “devastating acts of violence” are a “stark reminder of the grave danger” the rangers face.

The organization then added, “This highlights the critical need to increase our efforts to support the crucial work of nature’s guardians.”

Mozambique continues to fight against attacks by an ISIS-linked group known as “Mashababos” or Al-Shabab. The Human Rights Watch reports that the conflict has displaced millions of people across Cabo Delango. There was also a wave of political killings following the country’s October 2024 general election.