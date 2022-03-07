Prince William Gets Some Training For His Next Likely Title From An Unusual Place

After Queen Elizabeth’s surprising announcement that Camilla Parker Bowles would be addressed as the Queen Consort, many have been focused on her and Prince Charles’ ascension to the throne. However, what about Prince William’s changing title?

William And Kate Learn More About Wales From Locals

William and wife Kate Middleton journeyed to Wales for their first official walkabout since the beginning of the pandemic. The royal couple toured a local market, a goat farm, and a community youth center, greeting Welsh citizens and learning more about the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a video montage of their time in Wales, with lots of footage from their visit to the Blaenavon Hwb youth center. “These young people had fountains of knowledge!” the video’s caption reads. “Educating us on everything from how many heritage sites there are here in Wales to the importance of the program.”

Could William Be Preparing To Take His Father’s Title?

While this was a fairly standard royal visit, some are wondering if the trip to Wales is a sign of things to come for William. The current Prince of Wales is William’s father, Charles. He was made prince of the country in 1958 when he was 10 years old. Charles’ wife, Princess Diana, was declared the Princess of Wales after their marriage, as is tradition. However, Parker Bowles has never officially used the title due to Diana’s immense popularity, though she does technically hold the title.

The title is typically given to the heir apparent to the British throne. It is not inheritable, meaning it cannot automatically be passed down from father to son. So, with Charles set to take the throne, can we expect a change in title for William? He and Middleton lived in Wales for the first few years of their marriage, and they clearly have a love for the area. Some are theorizing that this visit could be a way to ease William into the role of Prince of Wales.

Rumors have been swirling about the queen’s health over the past few months, with one news outlet even declaring her dead. As we approach Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration this summer, some are wondering if the 95-year-old monarch will choose to step down soon, but her dedication to her role is obvious. The queen is keeping up with all her royal obligations, so it looks like William and Charles have plenty of time to get used to any title changes.

