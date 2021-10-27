Prince William Pushed Back On This One Episode Of ‘The Crown’

The hit show, The Crown on Netflix is known for its tell-all approach to the British Royal Family, leaving no scandal untouched. Including the alleged infidelities of Prince Philip to Queen Elizabeth. Prince Harry defended the show on The Late Late Show with James Corden. He stated he is fine with the show, as it’s fictional and does not claim to be a documentary. However, his brother Prince William may have a problem with this recent session as it includes an issue he publically asked to not be revisited.

Diana’s Panorama Interview

The issue involves Princess Diana’s infamous Panorama interview. The sit-down that Diana had with Martin Bashir was the first time that the Princess of Wales admitted that Prince Charles and her had both been unfaithful to each other.

Recently a report by Lord Dyson stated that unlawful tactics were used to get Princess Diana to agree to the interview. This new ruling caused the BBC to settle numerous lawsuits from people that were affected by the fallout of the interview.

Prince William’s Plea

After the recent court ruling took place in late May of this year, William pleaded with the media to never have the footage from the interview air again. He later blamed Bashir and the people involved in the interview for ruining his parents’ marriage. In hindsight potentially kick-starting the events that lead to Diana’s untimely death. William stated in his video address:

“It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said. The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and has since hurt countless others.”

Netflix Is Not Backing Down

According to sources who spoke to the British paper The Sun, Netflix is ignoring Prince William’s statement as the Panorama interview is allegedly set to be one of the major plot points around the new season of the hit Netflix drama. The insiders tell The Sun,

“To the writers, the stormy marriage between Charles and Di led up to her outpouring on Panorama, and the aftermath of that decision defined her final months.”

The Sun is a tabloid, so it’s important to take its claims with a grain of salt, but there is nothing to indicate this isn’t true, at this point.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 100 Million Deal

In collaboration with Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a huge deal recently that is reportedly worth over $100 million. Prince Harry has been largely quiet surrounding the drama of the Panorama interview. It remains to be seen if it affects his deal or his working with the streamer.