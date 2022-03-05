Prince William, Prince Harry ‘Blindsided’ By Camilla Parker Bowles’ New Title, Royal Biographer Alleges

Queen Elizabeth made headlines around the world when she announced that Camilla Parker Bowles would take on the title of Queen Consort when Prince Charles ascends to the throne. This information wasn’t just a shock to the public, but to her grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, as well, at least according to one so-called royal expert.

Camilla Is Granted Queen Consort Title

While a title may not seem like that big of a deal to Americans, this was huge news for the royal family and Britons. Previously it was thought that Parker Bowles would be known as the Princess Consort, out of respect for Charles’ late ex-wife, Princess Diana.

In addition to that, Parker Bowles and Charles have both been previously divorced. Again, to non-Brits, that might not seem like a big deal, but ending a marriage is still somewhat taboo for the royal family. Since the Duchess of Cornwall is not Charles’ first wife, it was not expected that she would be given the title of Queen Consort.

Queen Elizabeth’s announcement changed all that and, according to royal sources, William and Harry are not pleased with their grandmother’s decision. Author Christopher Andersen, who wrote Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, claims the brothers have a “bad feeling” about the situation.

William And Harry Were ‘Completely Blindsided’

“It’s just whether or not they can get over this bad feeling. Then, of course, [the] queen’s health and these other considerations are there,” he said. “I don’t think it helped with the queen announcing that Duchess Camilla will be queen consort, and that’s another issue.”

Parker Bowles’ new title is allegedly “driving a wedge” between the members of the royal family. “I can tell you right now that the boys were completely blindsided by this,” Anderson added.

This change in Parker Bowles’ title is part of a pattern between Charles and his mother. Due to Charles’ very public affair with Parker Bowles while still married to Diana, the queen was reluctant to allow the couple to wed.

“[Queen Elizabeth] was begrudgingly letting him do this and one of the key elements was he promised Camilla would never be called queen consort,” Anderson said, referring to the couple’s marriage. However, the author hypothesized that the title upgrade has something to do with Prince Philip’s death.

“I also think that since the death of Prince Philip, Charles has stepped up his effort to make it clear to the queen that he too needs [a partner],” Anderson said. “If he’s going to reign, he’s going to need the support, the kind of support that she got from [her husband].”

While this new title might be causing problems within the royal family, their eventual acceptance of the Duchess of Cornwall means they’ll most likely get used to her as Queen Consort, too, if they even care, as the two princes have not actually said anything publicly about it.

More News From Suggest

Whoopi Goldberg Tells Sunny Hostin To ‘Stop’ After Hostin Suggests Queen Caught Covid From Camilla

The Tragic Thing Prince William Told Diana Shortly Before She Died

Rare Title Princess Charlotte Could Receive When William Becomes King