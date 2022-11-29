Prince William And Prince Harry Will Both Be On The East Coast Of The U.S. In December But Likely Won’t See Each Other

Prince William and Kate Middleton are gearing up for their first visit to the U.S. since 2014, with appearances planned in Boston. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also be hitting the East Coast soon, and many are wondering if the brothers have any plans to see each other.

William And Kate Are ‘Extremely Excited’ For Visit

William and Middleton are scheduled to arrive in Boston on November 30 and will spend three days in the city. The couple will visit Boston City Hall, the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, and the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

The visit will end with the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. Earthshot is the Prince of Wales’ environmental charity. The prizes given out at the ceremony are to people who are making huge leaps in terms of sustainability and tackling climate change.

A source close to the couple said that they are “both extremely excited for the visit”—their first since a 2014 stop in New York City. “They feel and appreciate the warmth and excitement of the American people for their return to the U.S. and are really looking forward to meeting as many folks as possible,” the source continued.

Harry And Markle Are Also Heading To The East Coast

William and Middleton aren’t the only royals who are set to attend an awards ceremony in December. Harry and Markle are being honored with the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award at this year’s Ripple of Hope Award Gala.

“The couple has always stood out for their willingness to speak up and change the narrative on racial justice and mental health around the world,” Kerry Kennedy said of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Ripple of Hope Award Gala will be held December 6 in New York City.

Will They See Each Other?

Even though Harry and William will be just a few hours away from each other, it seems unlikely they will meet up. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ visit is short, and the couple will head back to England after the Earthshot Award ceremony. This means they’ll just miss Harry and Markle when they travel from California to New York for their award ceremony. Both William and Harry are devoted to their humanitarian work, so it’s no surprise both brothers are set to take part in important events in the coming month.

