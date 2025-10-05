Prince William Vows to Protect His Son Prince George While Reflecting on His and Prince Harry’s Past

Prince William has vowed to protect his son, Prince George, as he reflects on his own and Prince Harry’s past struggles with the royal family’s spotlight.

While appearing on Apple TV+’s travel series, The Reluctant Traveler, William spoke about Prince George eventually sitting on the throne. This led to the “big question” of what kind of world he hopes to shape.

“It’s an interesting question and it’s a big question that one,” Prince William pointed out. “Because there are lots of things to think about with that. But obviously, I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better.”

The royal then said, “That is caveated with, I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices in the past, that Harry and I had to grow up in – and I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation.”

Prince William only referenced his younger brother once during the episode. The brothers have been estranged since Prince Harry stepped down from his royal family duties. He has since moved to the US with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Along with Prince George, Prince William shares Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, with his wife, Kate Middleton.

Prince William Also Opened Up About How His Parents’ High-Profile Divorce Shaped How He Raises His Children

Meanwhile, Prince William spoke about how his parents’ marriage and divorce shaped how he raises his three children. He explained the importance of having a “relatively normal home life,” like his mother, Princess Diana, had envisioned.

“I think it’s really important that that atmosphere is created at home,” he explained. “You have to have that warmth, that feeling of safety, security, love. That all has to be there, and that was certainly part of my childhood. My parents got divorced at 8, so that lasted a short period of time.”

He then reflected, “You take that and you learn from it and you and make sure you don’t do the same mistakes as your parents. I think all try and do that and I just want to do what’s best for my children.”

“But I know that the drama and the stress when you’re small really affects you when you’re older,” Prince William added.