Prince William Once ‘Dumped’ Kate Middleton Over the Phone

Although it’s been more than 13 years since Prince William and Kate Middleton exchanged vows, the royal couple almost didn’t have a happily ever after.

In the new biography, Catherine, The Princess of Wales, author Robert Jobson shared the Prince actually broke up with Middleton during a 30-minute phone call in 2007.

In an excerpt, provided by the DailyMail, it was revealed that Prince William called Kate Middleton to not only cancel New Year’s Eve plans but to also break up.

The royal allegedly stated that while there were whispers about the relationship getting so serious and heading towards an engagement, they both needed “a bit of space” to “find” their own way. The Prince also was not able to promise a proposal.

“In an emotionally charged 30-minute conversation, they both acknowledged they were on ‘different pages,'” Jobson shared in the book. “It was a devastating blow to Catherine, who felt doubly let down at being dumped over the phone.”

Following the breakup, Prince William decided to go out to the Mahiki nightclub in London. Jobson claimed that Kate Middleton “resolved to hide her pain from the outside world” despite being “distraught.”

As a result of the breakup with Prince William, Kate Middleton decided to take a break from the media. She went on a trip to Dublin with her mother, Carole Middleton. She then went on vacation in Ibiza with a friend.

When she returned, Kate and her sister Pippa were spotted leaving clubs and having fun. It didn’t take long for Prince William to have second thoughts.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Reunited At a ‘Freakin Naughty’-Themed Costume Party

Thankfully, Prince William and Kate Middleton were able to reunite at a “Freakin Naughty”-themed costume party. The event was thrown by jockey Sam Waley-Cohen.

“She’d arrived dressed as a nurse, and William had made a beeline for her,” Jobson wrote. “They then spent the first part of the evening deep in conversation before hitting the dance floor, where they ended up kissing.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton eventually moved in together before their engagement in 2010. The wedding the following year.

The royals previously opened up about the brief break-up. “We both were very young, it was at university, we were sort of both finding ourselves as such,” William said. “And being different characters and stuff.”

“It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up,” William continued. “And so it was just sort of a bit of space and a bit of things like that and it worked out for the better.”

“And I think I, at the time, wasn’t very happy about it,” Kate added. “But actually, it made me a stronger person. You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realized, or I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger, and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn’t think it at the time. Looking back on it.”