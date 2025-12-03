Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Travel Plans Have Reportedly Irritated Prince William

Although they are abroad and not speaking, Prince William is reportedly irritated with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest travel plans.

A source close to the couple recently spoke to the Examiner about their upcoming adventure to Australia. They are even considering taking their young children, Archie and Lily, with them. This will be their first trip to the country since 2018.

“It’s a place that holds a lot of special memories for them,” the insider shared. “It was the first royal tour they ever did, and Meghan was pregnant with Archie, so taking the kids back would be very meaningful.”

However, the source pointed out that Prince William isn’t thrilled about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip down under.

“No doubt they will be treated like visiting royalty, and that is not sitting well with William,” the insider stated. “He sees that kind of thing as fraudulent.”

Now that he’s aware of the upcoming trip, the source said William will be reaching out to all his Australian contacts. He wants to “let his feelings be known.”

“He’s just protecting the interest of the crown,” the source said. “[Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] are no longer [working] royals.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Previously Expressed Interest in Visiting Australia

The latest Australian trip news comes just weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent a letter to celebrity astrologer Angela Pearl about wanting to revisit the country.

The Telegraph reported that Pearl had joined the couple for a “special evening” in New York earlier this fall. After thanking her for attending the event with them, the couple wrote, “On a separate note, we hope your family in Ukraine remain safe, and we look forward to staying in touch, especially as we look to visit Australia again.”

During their first visit down under, the couple visited Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. Markle was four months pregnant with Archie at the time. However, she had to bow out of one of their engagements unexpectedly during the trip.

Royal sources stated the 2018 trip was “daunting” for Markle. This was due to it being an event-packed trip for her and the prince.