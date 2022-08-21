Prince William’s Cousin, Lady Louise Windsor, Is Following In His And Kate Middleton’s Footsteps

Just like a lot of young people, Lady Louise Windsor is preparing for the next big step in her life: college. The young royal is following in a couple of her family members’ footsteps when it comes to school choice.

Lady Louise Is Attending Prince William’s Alma Mater

After receiving her A-Level results (a test teens in the UK take that’s similar to the American SAT), a spokesperson from Kensington Palace released a statement about what the teen is planning on doing next.

“Having received her A Level results today, Lady Louise will start at St. Andrews University in September to study English,” the spokesperson revealed. Lady Louise isn’t the only member of the royal family that has attended the prestigious university.

Her cousin, Prince William, enrolled at St. Andrews in 2001. The college is where the prince famously met and fell in love with his now-wife Kate Middleton. William graduated with a degree in geography, while Middleton received one in art history.

Louise is one of William’s first cousins. She is the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Edward is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Louise’s parents are very proud of her accomplishments and are ready to see what she does next.

Louise’s Mom Calls Daughter ‘Quite Clever’

In an interview with The Sunday Times in 2020, the Countess of Wessex shared details about Sophie’s future, saying, “She’s working hard and will do A-levels. I hope she goes to university. I wouldn’t force her, but if she wants to. She’s quite clever.” She also mentioned that she and Edward are raising their children—Louise and their son James, 14—with the knowledge that they are “very likely to have to work for a living.”

“Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles,” Sophie explained. “They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely.” In another interview with BBC Radio 5, Sophie opened up about what going to college in the public eye might be like for Louise. The countess said that she hopes her daughter can be “as private as she wants.”

“I would hope that she can go on with her studies, which I think she probably will want to do, and I hope that she and her friends will protect her from anything that somebody might want to do,” she continued. “But I have to let her live her life. It’s not mine to live. I can only equip her the best that I can, and then she has to make her own choices.” Fans of the royal family are ready to see Louise attend university, and are excited for whatever comes next for the young royal!

