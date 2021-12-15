Prince William, Kate Middleton To Stay With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle During US Trip In 2022, Source Claims

Many folks would love to stay with family when they’re traveling, but does that standard extend to royals? One report says Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning to visit the United States and will stay with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they do. Considering the immense wealth involved, this feels unlikely. Here’s what’s going on.

Coming To America

Per Express, William and Middleton are bound for the United States. The two plan to visit in 2022, their first time across the pond since a three-day tour in 2014. Unlike 2014, the Cambridges have some famous relatives in town now.

A source says William, Middleton, and their children will stay at Markle and Harry’s Montecito mansion. “Meghan would like some show of commitment from William and Kate,” a source says. This will be their first royal visit since the American move, so Markle wants to make sure it goes well.

The source adds, “Harry and Meghan feel very strongly about this and think it’s important that the Cambridges stay with them if they come over – it would seem odd if they didn’t.” The mansion is large enough for William and Middleton to have ample space and privacy. A body language expert says the two couples are finally putting aside their differences.

Connecting The Bread Crumbs

Anytime you see a body language expert cited then you know a story should be avoided. It’s true that William and Middleton are expected to visit the United States in 2022, but it’s not to see family.

The Earthshot Prize is William’s baby, and the environmental ceremony will occur in the United States next year. He’s expected to be on hand for the ceremony. This is all we know for sure.

We Know Nothing

While Express says the two families are reconciling, US Weekly says the exact opposite. Their royal expert says staying with Harry and Markle would be a lose-lose situation and an unlikely one at that. There’s very little consistency over what will happen, so you should take these stories with a grain of salt.

We don’t even know where the Earthshot Prize will be presented, just that it’s in the United States. It wouldn’t make much sense to stay in Montecito for a ceremony in the Bronx now, would it? For that matter, only William is known to be going for sure. Middleton could easily stay home with the kids.

This story is a great big “wait and see.” The royal family certainly has enough money to afford an AirBnB, so this story seems unlikely.

