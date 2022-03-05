Prince William, Kate Middleton Share Sweet Tradition They Have With Kids Before Each Royal Outing

As members of the royal family, Prince William and Kate Middleton have to do a lot of traveling, and 2022 is already off to a busy start. While making an appearance in Wales, the couple revealed a sweet travel tradition they share with their children.

How The Family Tracks Their Trips

William and Middleton took a trip to Wales in honor of St. David’s Day, the patron saint of the country. When asked by a local how their children were, William responded, “The children are very well, thank you.”

He continued, “They are always asking us where we are going and we show them where we are on the map.” So far this year, those trips include a visit to Dubai from William and appearances in Denmark from Middleton.

William And Kate Enjoyed Their Return To Wales

The royal couple appeared to enjoy their return to Wales; William and Middleton lived there for the first few years of their marriage. Kingsley Jones, a local who came to see the royal couple, said, “They are lovely people, and there was no rush as they walked along talking to people, showing an interest in people and the town.”

“[Middleton] was saying how much she loved the lovely soft Welsh blankets,” he continued, talking about the royals’ visit to the local market. “I told her that the modern ones are soft compared to the coarse older ones we used to have.”

In addition to their visit to the market, William and Middleton toured Pant Farm, a goat farm that has been providing milk to a local cheese producer for nearly 20 years. While touring the farm, the couple joked about Middleton’s recent patronage assignment.

William shared that there has been “a bit of a rivalry in their family,” as Middleton is now patron of England’s Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union, while William is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

“She’s wearing a Welsh scarf today though,” William told the owners of Pant Farm. “It’s a good family rivalry.” One of the owners responded, “George is going to have to come on your side.” William replied, “Don’t worry, he’s already there.”

The couple also celebrated the queen’s Jubilee on their visit. William and Middleton planted a tree, part of a nationwide campaign to encourage people to plant trees in celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne. As the queen appears to be cutting back on public duties, it looks like it’s time for William and Middleton to step up and support Prince Charles as he prepares to ascend the throne.