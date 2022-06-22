Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Under Pressure’ Under Heavy Royal Workload And It’s All Prince Harry’s Fault, Royal ‘Expert’ Claims￼

Prince William and Kate Middleton are typically viewed as the saviors of the royal family. Has their job gotten radically harder because of Prince Harry and Prince Andrew? One royal expert says so. Gossip Cop investigates.

Kate Middleton ‘Under Pressure’

In an interview with The Guardian, royal author Tina Brown believes the royal family needs Harry back. The workload is too large for William and Prince Charles to handle. While the plan has always been to slim down the monarchy, Brown says: “It’s looking a bit skeletal, because they weren’t supposed to be losing Andrew or Harry, so a bit of a problem slimmed-down monarchy at the moment.”

William and Middleton are under “excessive pressure…at the moment to be essentially taking up the slack for both Harry and Andrew,” Brown says. She believes an olive branch will come to Harry once Queen Elizabeth dies because he was such a solid asset to the family.

A Note On The Slimmed-Down Monarchy

It’s worth noting that there are loads of royals who can pick up the slack left by Harry and Andrew. Andrew’s children, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are seemingly not part of the plan moving forward. They’re young, popular, and could easily pick up some more work if the royal family is in dire straits.

There’s also Prince Edward and his family. It’s hard to imagine the royal family desperately crawling back to Harry when there are so many people in-house that could be called upon instead.

Are Prince William And Prince Charles Under More Pressure?

Researchers who study royals would tell you neither Charles nor William are the hardest working royals. In 2020 and 2021 it was Princess Anne who carried out more engagements than any other member of the royal family. The same was true in 2019, with Harry working less than Prince Edward. It doesn’t look like anyone is working harder with Andrew and Harry gone: there are just fewer royal engagements.

Will Harry be asked back when Elizabeth dies? Perhaps, but it’s hard to imagine him accepting. Harry’s decision to leave the royal family had nothing to do with Elizabeth being in charge. He’s always had the utmost respect for his grandmother and even named his daughter in her honor. Harry and Meghan Markle are building their own life halfway across the world, and they seem in no rush to drop everything and return to their place of misery.

