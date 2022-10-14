You’ll Never Guess Just How Bad Prince William Is At Gift-Giving To Kate Middleton

As most of us are reminded each holiday season, gift-giving is an art. As it turns out, even Prince William has struggled to find the right gifts for Kate Middleton. Here’s what William has deemed the worst gift he ever bought his wife.

‘She’s Never Let Me Forget That’

A couple of years ago, Prince William appeared on That Peter Crouch Podcast, a BBC program hosted by professional English footballer Peter Crouch. During the interview, William kept things light, sharing little insights from his family and social lives. On the day of recording, Chris Stark revealed that it was his birthday, launching the men into a discussion about gift-giving.

RELATED: Kate Middleton’s Brother Pays Fitting Tribute To Queen Elizabeth With His Latest Litter Of Puppies

Crouch revealed he had repeatedly missed the mark with his wife over the years. “I get it wrong quite often,” the athlete confessed. “I went for a spell of buying a certain brand of Mac, and I bought it every year—like a coat… for three years running.” He then admitted his wife was less than impressed by a houseplant he gifted her one year.

Stark then asked the prince if he could beat a worse present than Crouch’s, and the royal confessed that he struggled to find the right gift for Kate Middleton early in their relationship. “I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once,” William began. “She’s never let me forget that. That was early on in the courtship, that was. I’ll tell you what, I think that sealed the deal, really. I think she fell for me at that point,” the prince joked.

William insisted they were very nice binoculars. “I was like, ‘Yeah, but these are really amazing. Look how far you can see.’ And she was looking at me going, ‘They’re binoculars, like, what’s going on?'” While the prince probably had some anxiety over the unconventional gift, it certainly makes for an amusing story.

Kate Joins William In Latest Podcast Appearance

In a more recent radio appearance, William and Kate got behind the microphones at BBC Newsbeat to interview mental health advocates for World Mental Health Day. After discussing ways we can all tend to our mental health, the Prince of Wales joked about their interviewing skills. “I’m conscious we’ve run out of time—and [host] Pria [Rai] might say this is the worst Newsbeat production by two interviewers she’s ever seen,” William joked.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Included A Subtle Nod To Female Empowerment With Her Jewelry At Visit To A Maternity Ward

Rai assured the couple that they did a terrific job and are welcome back any time. It’s clear both Prince William and Princess Catherine are radio show naturals, and it’s a delight every time they lend their voice to any podcast. Here’s hoping they make more surprise radio appearances in the near future because there’s no doubt that listeners tune in!

More From Suggest