Prince William, Kate Middleton Photographed Breaking Royal Protocol For Fan

Royal family members have to deal with all kinds of rules and regulations, so it’s a pretty big deal when someone breaks one of those rules. Prince William and Kate Middleton recently committed a royal faux-pas while visiting Glasgow, Scotland.

What Rule Did William And Middleton Break?

The couple visited Scotland during Mental Health Awareness Week to discuss matters related to mental illness and homelessness. William and Middleton spent time with the Wheatley Group, an organization that works closely with disadvantaged and homeless people.

They also visited a tenant of one of the Wheatley Group homes, Joanna Wales and her son Jason. When the little boy showed the duke and duchess his Spider-Man toy, Middleton responded, “Louis, our little boy, loves Spider-Man, too!”

So, what did the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge do? The couple took a selfie with one excited fan. In a photo taken of the trio, you can see the royal couple smiling for the camera, with William’s arm around the woman.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – MAY 11: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet members of the public during a visit to the Wheatley Group in Glasgow, to hear about the challenges of homelessness in Scotland, on May 11, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Why The Royals Don’t Take Selfies

While this doesn’t seem like a big deal, selfies are a no-no for the couple. When members of the royal family are out on public engagements, they’re working and focused on the job at hand. Royals usually politely decline any requests for photos. When you do see pictures of the royals while they’re at a public appearance, the photos are either taken by a professional photographer for the event, or they’re unintentionally photobombing in the back.

There are a lot of different reasons why people think the royals have been instructed not to take selfies with their subjects, with most agreeing that Queen Elizabeth’s dislike of the practice is the main reason. However, tech investor Greg Agnew has another answer.

Royal Partygoer Reveals: ‘You Do Not Turn Your Back On The Royal Family’

Agnew attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2017, and he revealed that the guests were told not to ask for selfies for a very specific reason. “The one thing they talked about a lot was no selfies, and the reason was that they didn’t want people turning their backs to the royal family and the queen. And that was very important to them,” he explained.

“You do not turn your back on the royal family, and you do not attempt to walk up and talk to them,” Agnew continued. Others have said that royals don’t take selfies because they prefer to have personal interactions with the people who have come to see them.

CCN Royal Commentator Victoria Arbiter said, “Royals would always rather have a personal interaction than have people clamoring for selfies. If you grant one, then it quickly becomes overwhelming. From a security standpoint, they’re also not ideal as they warrant a certain closeness.”

It’s unknown why William and Middleton decided to bend the rules for this person, but many have pointed to the rumors that the couple wants to modernize the royal family. We might be seeing a lot of rule-breaking from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the next few years.

