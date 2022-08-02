Prince William, Kate Middleton Seeking To Branch Their Charitable Work Out To A Surprising Location

Prince William and Kate Middleton are known for their charitable endeavors across the UK, but it looks like the royal couple is getting ready to start working across the pond. One royal expert even speculated that William and Middleton are working on creating “a presence” in the US.

The Earthshot Prize Ceremony Is Bringing William And Kate To The US

One of William’s most famous projects is the Earthshot Prize, an award given to five winners each year for their work in environmentalism. The winners receive a grant of £1 million to continue their work.

It was recently announced that this year’s Earthshot Prize award ceremony will be held in Boston—and that the royal couple will be traveling to America to attend. Rumor has it that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will expand their visit into a US tour, hitting cities like New York and Washington D.C.

Source Claims Couple Wants To Escape ‘Royal Bubble’

Royal author Omid Scobie, one of the contributing writers for Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, claimed that a source revealed to him, “William is keen for his work to be seen and have an impact outside of the UK and the royal bubble.”

The course added, “The charitable landscape in America is huge and he wants to have a presence.” While some would see this as a wish to expand their charitable work across the world, Scobie hypothesized that the decision has something to do with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity in America.

Is William Trying To Compete With Harry?

“Though the source made no mention of it, I wondered if a little competitiveness with his brother might be in the mix, too,” Scobie mused. “Harry’s popularity in Britain may be suffering, but his rise in the US has seen the Archewell Foundation receive huge attention from an impressive list of donors, and his charitable efforts and campaigning has quickly seen him acknowledged by the likes of Forbes and TIME, who named him and Meghan two of the world’s most influential people.”

The author continued, “Though their focus will always be in the UK—where they are currently preparing to move their family base from London to Windsor—it’s clear the Cambridges have realized a slice of American pie would be nice, too. And who can blame them? Interest in the Royal Family on the world stage has long been an essential asset to Britain’s appeal abroad.”

Whether it’s a wish to make the Earthshot Prize an internationally known award, or a competition between William and Harry, American fans of the royal family are just excited to hear that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge might be spending a little more time across the pond.

