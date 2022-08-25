Prince William Is Headed For New York! The Duke Is Preparing For His Second ‘Earthshot’ Prize Award Ceremony

Prince William is coming to America earlier than expected. The second heir to the British throne is heading to New York City to present at the second Earthshot ceremony. What is the Earthshot Prize anyway? Well, let’s dive into his itinerary and find out.

What is Prince William’s Earthshot Prize?

The Earthshot Prize is Prince William’s passion project and aims to unite the world and progress science. Just as John F. Kennedy inspired the United States when he pledged to send a man to the moon, William hopes his prize can help combat climate change. Every year until 2030, the Earthshot Prize will award $1.4 million to five finalists creating conservation projects.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Is Teaming Up With Roger Federer For A Very Special Cause

The inaugural event occurred in London last year. Prizes were sent to submissions from Costa Rica, India, the Bahamas, Italy, and a joint venture between Thailand, Germany, and Italy. The hope is that these sizable investments can help create a more stable world.

Bound For The Big Apple

We’ve known for months that Prince William was planning to reveal the next set of winners in Boston. The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation is set to host with assistance from Mayor Michelle Wu. He’ll be in Beantown come December, but now William’s announced another stop on his trip.

On September 21, William will be in New York City for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. The summit is a joint venture between the Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies, headed by former mayor Michael Bloomberg. It will assemble inaugural finalists and winners from last year’s Earthshot Prize, as well as some big donors like Bloomberg himself.

RELATED: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Are Headed To England, Will They Meet Up With Prince William And The Queen?

The timing of the New York trip is interesting, as it leaves William and Kate Middleton all of October and November to theoretically explore the United States. The Cambridges could always fly home, but where’s the fun in that?

What About Prince Harry?

A trip to the United States could be an opportunity for William to bury the hatchet with Prince Harry. Rumors are running rampant about William timing his trip so he can put a stop to Harry’s supposed nonstop media attention. There’s no truth to that story obviously, but the fact is people are talking. William didn’t look great when he seemed to refuse to meet Lilibet Diana during Harry’s trip home for the Platinum Jubilee.

California is a long way from New York and a longer way from Boston, but the flight is certainly much shorter than a trip from London. Perhaps the two brothers can negotiate some time together in William’s stay, but we’re not holding our breath.

More Stories From Suggest