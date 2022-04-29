The Special Way William, Harry’s Children Honor Diana For Mother’s Day

Prince William and Prince Harry have always been very open about the ways in which the tragic death of their mother, Princess Diana, has affected them over the years. The brothers have worked hard to keep their mother’s memory alive, in public as well as in their own homes.

William’s Children Write Mother’s Day Cards To Princess Diana

William has revealed that he and Kate Middleton have their children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, write cards to Diana every Mother’s Day. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge even shared some of the cards the kids have created.

“Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William,” the couple captioned photos of the handmade cards. The children’s cards are addressed to “Granny Diana,” and feature colorful hearts and stickers.

Charlotte’s card reads, “Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love, Charlotte.” George’s card echoes his sister’s, reading, “Dear Granny Diana, Happy Happy Mother’s Day. I love you very much and think of you always, Sending lots of love from George.”

How Harry Makes Sure His Kids Know Their Grandmother

Harry has also made sure that his children, Archie and Lilibet, know about their late grandmother. In a recent interview with the Today Show’s Hoda Kotb, he revealed that his kids refer to her as “Grandma Diana.”

When Kotb asked the prince if he talks to Archie about his mother, Harry responded, “Yes, very much so. I don’t tell him all the stuff that’s happened, but certainly that this is Grandma Diana, and we’ve got a couple of photos up in the house.” In the AppleTV+ docuseries The Me You Can’t See, Harry shared that one of Archie’s first words was “grandma,” and that there is a photo of Diana in the nursery.

“It has been over the last two years more so than ever before,” he continued. “It is almost as though she’s done her bit with my brother and now she’s very much like helping me. She got him set up and now she’s helping me set up. That’s what it feels like. He’s got his kids, I’ve got my kids. She’s watching over us.” It has been almost 25 years since the death of Princess Diana, but William and Harry have both made sure that she will not be forgotten by the world or by her grandchildren.

More From Suggest

Only Two People Have Queen Elizabeth’s Direct Phone Number—And Charles Isn’t One Of Them



Princess Diana Inspired This Spring Trend We Can’t Get Enough Of



Will Prince William Or Harry Inherit Princess Diana’s Childhood Home?