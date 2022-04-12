Which Royal Couple Got An Invite To David And Victoria Beckham’s Son’s Wedding: Sussex Versus Cambridge

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married over the weekend. Considering David and Victoria Beckham’s royal connections, one can’t help but wonder what familiar faces were in attendance. Did Prince William or Prince Harry attend? Here’s what we know.

Sussexes, Come On Down

Victoria and David Beckham are friends with both Harry and William. The Beckhams attended both royal weddings. With their son Brooklyn getting married last week, questions abounded over which royals would see an invitation.

Per The Sun, Harry and Meghan Markle were sent an invitation. A few weeks before the wedding, it reported the Sussexes were just a short flight from Montecito to Palm Beach, so they would be in attendance. This came after Harry and Markle decided to stay in the United States during Prince Philips’s memorial owing to issues with security.

Cambridges, Come On Down

A few weeks later, the DailyMirror reported the opposite. It claims Harry and Markle were snubbed from the wedding while William and Kate Middleton did get invitations. Its sources say the Cambridges declined the invitation, citing security as a concern. Its sources said “it was never about Meghan and Harry,” but about William and Beckham’s longtime friendship.

What Actually Happened?

We seriously doubt this outlet got ahold of the preliminary guest list for this wedding. These stories directly contradict one another, so there’s no decorum to trust. Neither royal couple attended the wedding, and it’s not hard to conclude why.



William and Middleton just got back from a poorly received trip to the Caribbean and are an ocean away, while Harry and Markle are a continent away with a newborn.

Who Did Go

The guest list was flashy for Brooklyn and Peltz. The Spice Girls were in attendance, as were Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, and Chef Gordon Ramsay. A source told Page Six that Harry and Markle would not be missed, “No way will the respective families be impressed to be upstaged by exiled royalty.”

There’s a key detail buried in all of this which is revealing. Brooklyn’s godfather is Elton John, a close friend of Princess Diana and a wedding guest of Harry’s. John couldn’t attend the ceremony because he’s on his farewell tour. This is important because it highlights how wedding attendance need not be a sign of acrimony. Sometimes life just comes up and makes taking such a trip impossible.

The Brooklyn and Peltz wedding could have been an unlikely reunion between brothers, but it wasn’t meant to be. Whether or not either received an invite is a question for the Beckhams, and they’re not likely to talk.

