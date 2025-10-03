Prince William Comments for First Time on Prince George’s Future as King

Prince William is speaking for the first time about his 12-year-old son Prince George’s future as king.

In the third season of Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler, 43-year-old Prince William speaks with the SCTV legend, hinting at changes he plans to introduce as king.

Levy recalls that his family was one of the first in their neighborhood to own a television, allowing him to watch the coronation of Queen Elizabeth, who passed away in 2022. After her death, King Charles became the monarch, making Prince William the heir to the throne.

“You will one day be king of England. Do you think about that at all?” Levy asks William at one point in the episode, per PEOPLE.

“It’s not something I wake up in the morning and think about, because to me, being authentic and being myself and being genuine is what drives me,” William replied.

“And then you can attach whatever labels and kind of roles that come on top of that, but if I’m not true to myself, and I’m not true to what I stand for and believe in – then it doesn’t really matter who you are, it gets lost,” William added. “I take my roles and my responsibilities seriously, but it’s important, like I said to you earlier, you don’t feel they own you – you have to own them.”

Levy asks if William feels the same about his eldest son, Prince George, becoming king, as George is next in line after him.

Prince William on Prince George One Day Being King: ‘I Want to Create a World in Which My Son is Proud’

“It’s an interesting question, and it’s a big question, that one. Because there’s lots of things to think about with that. But obviously, I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better,” William explained.

“That is caveated with, I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices in the past that Harry and I had to grow up in – and I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation,” he added.

Prince George and Prince William at Wimbledon in 2022. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The American Pie star then asks if the monarchy would move in a “slightly different direction” under Prince William’s leadership.

“I think it’s safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good. And I embrace that and I enjoy that change – I don’t fear it,” William admitted. “That’s the bit that excites me, is the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think that need to happen.”

The Reluctant Traveler’s U.K. episode is streaming now on Apple TV+.