Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Moving (And Here’s What to Know)

It appears that Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the kids are packing up their crowns and changing castles.

A royal insider recently revealed that Princess Kate and Prince William will soon leave their Adelaide Cottage home with their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — for another property in Windsor, The Sun reported.

According to the outlet, they are reportedly planning to move to Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom property located not far from their current home, the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage.

“The Wales family will move house later this year,” a spokesperson at Kensington Palace also told PEOPLE.

However, Forest Lodge is undergoing minor renovations before becoming the new home for the family of five. According to The Sun, the couple is covering the move and rent themselves, with no cost to taxpayers. They also won’t have live-in staff at the new residence.

Forest Lodge, formerly known as Holly Grove, Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, 2018. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

The Wales family is expected to continue residing in their new home, even after William ascends to the throne.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Upcoming Move Might Signal a Fresh Start for the Royal Family

The family moved to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor royal estate three years ago, during which time their three children began attending Lambrook, a co-ed prep school in Ascot.

However, the upcoming move might signal a fresh start for Prince William and Kate Middleton after a series of hardships.

Of course, Middleton, 43, underwent grueling chemotherapy for cancer, which ended last summer. Meanwhile, King Charles was also diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer and is still receiving treatment.

Prince William and Kate Middleton share a smile at the Trooping the Colour as their children look on. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Shortly after moving into Adelaide Cottage, the family also faced the heartbreaking loss of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

The royal family certainly has no shortage of places to spend time together. The Wales family enjoys the comfort of their country retreat, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, as well as their London residence at Kensington Palace.