This week saw Westminster Abbey formally honor Prince Philip with a service of thanksgiving. Folks may have been surprised as to why the royal children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were allowed to skip school for the event. Don’t worry, there is an explanation.

Smattering Of Royals

Until the day of, no one could predict what the guest list at Philip’s thanksgiving service would be. It looked like Prince Harry may attend with Meghan Markle, but a dispute over security prevented that. He’s under fire for it, but then, when isn’t he.

It was unclear if Queen Elizabeth’s health would allow her to attend. A recent bout with COVID-19 led to one site claiming the queen was dead, while another announced she was resigned to a wheelchair. Neither of these stories was true, as she walked to the service. This is Elizabeth’s first major appearance in some time, and it’s good to see her moving around, with a cane for extra support.

She was helped by her disgraced son Prince Andrew, effectively sending a message that Elizabeth stands by her son in the face of overwhelming evidence of pedophilia. Despite all the revoked titles and royal duty relief, he seems to still be Elizabeth’s favorite son.

Even The Children?

While Andrew was the most surprising face in attendance, the ceremony also saw numerous royal children. Prince William and Kate Middleton brought George and Charlotte, while Prince Edward brought his children as well. The ceremony was midday on a Tuesday, so what gives? Surely children can’t skip school like that?

Well, you have to keep in mind that the immense wealth of the royal family means these kids don’t go to public school. It’s public knowledge that George and Charlotte attend private school, and Edward’s kids probably do too. That alone means the rules are going to be different.

On Holiday

Furthermore, the kids are probably on holiday. Many private schools are in the midst of Easter break beginning on March 25. Easter’s not until April, but private schools can kind of do whatever they want.

You also can’t ignore the fact that the royal kids play by very different rules from anyone else their age. For as grounded as William and Middleton try to make their kids, skipping school for service is almost unavoidable.

George and Charlotte are going to attend loads of services exactly like this in their lifetime, so you may as well start them now. Plus, what kid doesn’t like skipping school? Even on a somber occasion, it probably beats homework.

