Prince Philip Cut Sons Charles And Andrew Out Of His Will, Harry And Meghan’s Nasty Fight, And More Royal Gossip

There’s been a surge of juicy gossip about the British royal family this past week, and we can’t wait to dig right in. Our favorite royal renegades, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, are back in the tabloids this week. The late Prince Philip also makes an appearance, and his sons Prince Charles and Prince Andrew, were probably not thrilled by this supposed shock from their recently passed father.

A recent report says Prince Philip worked on his will shortly before his death in April and the longest-serving royal consort in history apparently did quite a lot of pruning to his list of benefactors.

Meanwhile, across the pond in the US, Meghan Markle is allegedly having trouble with both her marriage to Prince Harry as well as with her British in-laws.

We won’t waste any more time, let’s get straight to the rumors at hand.

Prince Philip Cut Princes Charles, Andrew, And Harry Out Of His Will Before Dying?

(Adrian Dennis – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The latest edition of the Globe reports that Prince Philip altered his secret $600 million will before he passed away earlier this year. This alleged change was particularly disastrous for his sons Andrew and Charles, as well as his grandson Prince Harry, all of whom reportedly disappointed the late royal in various ways.

It’s obvious why Prince Philip allegedly cut off Harry and Andrew, whose recent scandals have been all over the news, but the reason why he cut off Charles is surprising. Read more here.

Meghan Markle ‘Kicking Up A Fuss’ With Demands For Return To UK?

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

According to the most recent issue of OK!, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning a 2022 trip to the U.K. that already has The Firm riled up. Apparently, Markle has a list of diva-ish demands, like “luxury lodgings at the residence of her choice” and “24/7 security.”

To see what else the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly demanding, and Harry’s reaction, click here.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Had ‘Nasty Fight’ During New York Trip, ‘Didn’t Speak For 24 Hours’?

(John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Last, but certainly not least, comes a report out of In Touch that claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had quite the “nasty fight” during their recent trip to New York. Despite the fact that the couple seemed happy enough together during their public events, a source told the outlet that the two wound up not speaking to each other for a full day after their return.

Want to know more about why the couple fought, and how their daughter Lilibet Diana factored into it? Click here to read more.

Get The Latest News On The Royals At Suggest

Love the royals and just can’t get enough? Be sure to keep up to date with all the latest news and gossip at suggest.com.