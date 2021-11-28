Prince Harry’s Face Has ‘Changed’ Since Moving To US, Royal Expert Says

A royal expert is claiming that Prince Harry is “clearly a lot happier in the US,” all based on the prince’s face and body language. That doesn’t seem all too surprising, so let’s take a look at why.

Harry Is “A Lot Happier” In America

Royal correspondent Rebecca English has said that just looking at Harry shows that he is much happier with his life in California. “Just by the look on his face and his demeanor, he clearly is a lot happier in the US with what he’s doing there compared to what he was doing here,” English said. “And good luck to him.”

Wife Meghan Markle echoed that statement when she appeared on Ellen. When the talk show host asked the duchess what Harry loves about living in California, she replied, “We’re just happy.” She also said that her husband loves the sunny weather and laidback lifestyle of California.

Markle shared more about their life together, particularly parenting their children. “Someone told H [Harry] that when you have one kid, it’s a hobby, and two children is parenting,” she said. She also talked about son Archie’s adjustment to having a sibling: “I think they have this moment of, ‘Oh, this is fun. Oh, this is how it is now.’”

Like the rest of us, the duke and duchess will be celebrating Thanksgiving this year with a homecooked meal, made by Markle herself! “I love to cook,” she told Ellen. “We’ll be home and just relax and sort of settle in. It’s our second Thanksgiving [at] home [in] California, so it will be nice.”

Life Away From The Royal Family

Harry and Markle are enjoying their new life together, away from the royal family and their duties. The two recently made their first public appearance since their momentous exit from the family, at the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York, where Harry handed out medals to veterans.

The prince is also working with a US think tank, discussing the issue of disinformation in media. He published his thoughts about it on the Archewell Foundation website, where he described the “mis and disinformation crisis” as a global humanitarian issue. Markle is also busy, starting conversations about paid parental leave with US senators and promoting her children’s book “The Bench.”

The couple also signed a multi-year deal with streaming service Netflix to create original content, including documentaries, movies, series, and children’s shows. The partnership is titled Archewell Productions. It looks like Harry is happier in America – and very busy!