When Will Prince Harry Go Completely Bald Like Big Brother William? A Hair Transplant Surgeon May Have The Answer

Will Prince Harry go bald? One surgeon predicts when Harry will look more like Prince William on top. Here’s what he has to say.

Prince Harry’s Famous Hair

If you only looked at the crown of their heads, William and Harry could not look more different. William is famously a bald man, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at the new British coins with William’s face on them. Harry’s famously a redhead, having inherited the trait from the Spencer side of his family. Harry’s hair fuels conspiracy theories about who his real father is.

In an interview with The Sun, a top hair transplant surgeon provides insight into Harry’s future. Dr. Manish Mittal says, “At the speed it’s receding, it is likely that Harry will be completely bald in two years, certainly by the time he’s 40.” At 37, his hair already isn’t as lush as it once was. He had far more hair in 2011 when William and Kate Middleton got married.

The surgeon says Harry has options. He could embrace his baldness like William and Prince Charles before him. He could invest in a fitted wig like many of his ancestors, or he could get a hair transplant. Transplants happen over multiple surgeries over two years and would cost about $48,000.

Is There Anything To This?

Mittal is a hair transplant specialist based in London. It’s extremely unlikely that he’s ever treated Harry or even met him. If he had those credentials, surely the Sun would mention it. Without any personal knowledge of Harry, all this doctor can possibly do is openly speculate on what may happen.

It’s true that Harry doesn’t have as much hair at 37 as he did at 26. That’s what happens when you get older. However, he’s still got a full head of hair. Harry would need to lose hair at an alarming rate to fit this arbitrary timeline. Princess Diana’s father never went completely bald either, so this story feels totally made-up.

Eyes On Top

Tabloids are determined to trash Harry for any reason they can think of, so it’s not surprising his hairline is so in focus. The National Enquirer claimed Meghan Markle was forcing Harry to get implants to keep up appearances, which simply did not happen. That very tabloid also claimed a few months later that Harry was going bald over the stress.

It’s been a year since those stories hit the shelves, and Harry’s still got plenty of hair. This specialist has no crystal ball and is just speculating on what could happen to Harry. Even the speculation is incredibly unlikely, so this story is bogus.

