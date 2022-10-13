Prince Harry Talks About His Love Of Dogs, Something He Shares With His Grandmother

It looks like a love of dogs runs in the royal family! On a recent video call with WellChild Awards winners, Prince Harry revealed how many pets he has at home, and how those pets like to spend their time.

Prince Harry’s Relationship With WellChild

According to their website, WellChild makes “it possible for children and young people with exceptional health needs to be cared for at home instead of hospital, wherever possible.” Harry has been a patron of WellChild since 2007, and his wife Meghan Markle joined him at the organization’s award ceremonies in 2018 and 2019. The prince hopped on a series of video calls with this year’s WellChild Award winners.

Harry and Markle were set to appear at this year’s WellChild Award ceremony, but pulled out so the prince could travel to Scotland to see Queen Elizabeth shortly before she passed away.

Harry Shares Love Of Dogs: ‘We All Need A Dog That Keeps Us Calm’

The prince got the chance to talk to Henry Waines, 4; Tony Hudgell, 7; Harry Byrne, 8; Shakeerah Crowther, 10; and Isabelle Delaney, 13. During his conversation with Delaney, Harry asked about her dog, which kept appearing on camera. Her parents explained that the labradoodle is in training to become a service dog that helps with anxiety.

Harry replied, “We all need a dog that keeps us calm. I’ve got three in the house now, so we basically have five children.” He then listed off the pets he has at home: a black labrador named Pula and two rescue beagles named Guy and Mia.

“Between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us every single day,” the prince laughed. “But they are also emotional support dogs, 100%—when they’re behaving.”

Updates On ‘Busy’ Archie And Lilibet

Harry also gave some updates on his children, Archie and Lilibet. “Archie is very, very busy. And Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great,” he shared with one of the award winners. The prince also got to speak to some of the doctors and nurses who were also recognized by WellChild this year.

“I just want to say an enormous thank you to every single one of you, not just for giving your time this evening, but also just for being the most incredible human beings that we know of,” Harry said. “Every single one of you, what you’re doing is incredible. You are inspiring people up and down the country and around the world.” Harry’s stories about his sometimes-ill behaved dogs were an echo of his late grandmother’s stories about her own pets, showing that a love of animals is a royal family affair.

