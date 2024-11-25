Prince Harry Slammed for Using an ‘American Accent’ in Viral Video

Dealing with criticism wherever he goes, Prince Harry is being slammed for using an “American accent” in a recent viral video.

According to the New York Post, the UK royal seemingly adopted an American accent while getting a fake neck tattoo from rapper Jelly Roll. The video was captured after the musician was recruited to headline the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

Prince Harry established the Invictus Games in 2014 for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

During the interaction, Prince Harry revealed to Jelly Roll that he wants a tattoo on his lower back… Or on his “ass,” which he declared instead of saying “arse,” like he’s accustomed to saying while in the UK.

Prince Harry also declares “screw it” in his newly acquired “American accent.”

Of course, the criticism started to fly after the video went viral.

“What does the Dumb Prince now speaking like a Valley Girl tell us?” one online critic stated on X. “That’s he’s a very weak character desperate for an identity, and so he’s copying the vulgarian retired showbiz worker who currently runs his life. All swear words and vacuous word salads.”

Another critic noted, “It is obvious he is trying too hard. He still sounds too British for Americans.”

Meanwhile, others stood up for Prince Harry and his new American accent. “We have many different dialects in the US,” one X user explained. “And it’s normal to pick up the dialect of the region where one lives.”

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been living in the U.S. since 2020.

Prince Harry Develops American Accent As Many Question How Long His U.S. Residency Will Last

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is allegedly dealing with a new set of concerns as his U.S. residency may be in jeopardy due to the incoming Trump administration.

Earlier this year, the President-Elect stated that the Biden administration had been “too gracious” to Prince Harry since his move to the U.S. in 2020.

“I wouldn’t protect him,” Trump stated about Prince Harry. “He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.”

Trump’s betrayal comment is about Prince Harry stepping down from his Royal Family duties to move to the U.S. with his wife Meghan Markle. The two are raising their two children in California.

The Heritage Foundation also previously filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security in order to publish Prince Harry’s visa documents. This was after the royal revealed he had done drugs in the past. Among the drugs he experimented with was cocaine.

The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden recently spoke on Palace Confidential about how the Trump administration may impact Prince Harry’s life in America.

“I do expect Harry and Meghan to read the news of Donald Trump appointments with shivers being sent down their spines,” Eden explained.

“It sounds like she [Kristi Noem] is a ‘no-nonsense figure’ from what I read,” Eden continued. So you may find she is less sympathetic than her predecessor.”

Noem has been nominated to lead the Department of Homeland Security.