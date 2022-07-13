Prince Harry’s Memoir Seemingly Delayed, Royal Insider Claims

The world is eagerly awaiting the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, which was announced around this same time last year. Some royal insiders, according to one British tabloid, are beginning to suspect that the autobiography’s publishing date will be delayed. Here’s the evidence produced by the outlet’s sources as well as our own analysis of the rumor.

Prince Harry’s Memoir To Be Delayed?

“WRITER’S BLOCK HARRY? Release of Harry’s ‘heartfelt’ life story ‘delayed’ after it doesn’t appear on publisher’s upcoming books list” read the headline of The Sun. The British tabloid is one of four outlets from Prince Harry’s native homeland that he and his wife Meghan Markle refuse to give comment to. The other three are The Daily Mirror, The Daily Mail, and Express.

According to the outlet and its so-called “royal insider,” the palace scuttlebutt is that Harry’s book has been delayed from its autumn release date because it wasn’t on publisher Penguin Random House’s list of upcoming title releases for this year.

The insider sneered, “If this book’s coming out this year as originally planned it should be in the publisher’s marketing and promotional list—unless they’re planning a surprise or there’s been a delay.” The anonymous source continued, “Its omission has raised lots of eyebrows in royal circles.”

Spokesperson At Publishing House Speaks Out

A spokesperson for Transworld, owned by Penguin Random House, told The Sun on Sunday, “We don’t put every book on the list so there is nothing to be extrapolated from that.” We have to agree. While other books might be announced months ahead of their release, they also don’t have such a world-famous author.

Prince Harry’s every move throughout his life has been documented and yet many are still hungry for more details. There’s not much more promotion you can add to something created by someone who was famous before they were even born.

Then there’s how the original announcement was phrased. In the announcement, there’s zero mention of an autumn release date. Instead, the 2021 article states that the tome will be released in “late 2022,” which is vague enough that it could mean we’re in for a Christmas release.

So, is Prince Harry’s memoir delayed? Likely not. The release date simply hasn’t been confirmed yet, so by all means it could be on track for a fall release; only time will tell.

