Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reveal First Look At Baby Lili, Son Archie In Christmas Card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are wishing everyone a happy holiday with their newly-released card, which features a photo of the family. It’s the public’s first look at the couple’s daughter, Lilibet, who was born on June 4. The card also shows 2-year-old son Archie, who shares his father’s bright red hair.

The Family’s Holiday Message

The photo was taken by Alexi Lubomirski at the family’s Santa Barbara home this summer. Lubomirski previously photographed Harry and Markle’s wedding. In the card’s message, the couple wrote, ​​”This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.”

“As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave,” the card continues.

It was first shared with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led organization that Harry and Markle have supported in the past. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had the opportunity to connect with Team Rubicon earlier this year during their visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst,” the couple’s spokesperson said. “They were moved by Task Force Liberty, home to 10,000 Afghan refugees, and their donation will support resettlement sites like TF Liberty across the country, particularly as they find permanent homes for Afghan refugees in 2022.”

The statement continues, “In addition to focusing on Afghan resettlement, we are also making contributions to organizations supporting families through paid leave, something The Duchess of Sussex has previously noted is a humanitarian issue that she believes must be urgently addressed in the United States.”

Harry And Markle’s Life In America

The photo shows how happy Harry and Markle are with their children in America. A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said, “[Harry and Markle] are so happy. This baby solidifies that they are creating roots here in the States.” This is the second Christmas Harry and Markle are spending in California. The two moved to the U.S. last year after deciding to step back from royal duties.