Where Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Stay During Queen’s Jubilee Visit?

Queen Elizabeth is already celebrating her platinum jubilee. After months of questions, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced their intention to attend the festivities with their children. However, it’s still unclear where they will stay during the event. Here’s what we know.

Meghan Markle Is Attending After All

A lot of ink has been spilled over whether or not Markle and Harry would fly overseas for Elizabeth’s celebration. It looked like it wasn’t meant to be after Harry cited a need for increased security before he was comfortable bringing his family to England.

While we don’t know for certain, it sure looks like the cordial visit between Markle, Harry, and Elizabeth on the way to the Invictus Games helped soothe any tension. Harry had very kind things to say afterward, and now he and Markle are going to attend the jubilee after all. The two won’t be standing on the balcony since they’re not active members of the royal family, but they will be in the country to celebrate all the same.

Where Will They Stay?

The question of where Harry will stay reveals just how overblown this entire royal rivalry has become. Per The Sun, all four Sussexes are expected to stay at Frogmore Cottage when they’re in town. The couple never stopped leasing the property, but they have allowed their close friends and cousins Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank to stay there in their absence.

This is the same place Harry stayed when he was in town for Prince Philip’s funeral. When someone has a semi-formal living arrangement, you can’t say he’s never coming back. The family will stay in some guest bedrooms, so there’s no need for Eugenie and her family to temporarily relocate. While there are many tabloid stories promoting conflict between Markle and Beatrice, there doesn’t seem to be any credibility to them.

When Are The Festivities?

The jubilee celebration is scheduled for June 2-5. Each of the four days will feature lavish events in Elizabeth’s honor. The real marquee event is scheduled for the 2nd, when Elizabeth and some royals will wave to the public from the balcony.

Elizabeth’s decision to restrict the balcony to “working” royals means Harry and Markle will not be there, and it wisely excludes Prince Andrew as well. The alleged pedophile was relieved of royal duties, so he won’t ruin the photo-op. Perhaps Harry and Markle will watch the events from Frogmore Cottage, or maybe they’ll just sit in the back room.

