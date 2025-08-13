prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-score-new-netflix-deal-despite-previous-report-to-the-contrary

Despite previous reports claiming that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have parted ways from Netflix, the couple has scored a new deal with the streaming service platform.

According to PEOPLE, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have extended their Netflix collaboration through Archewell Productions with a multi-year, first-look deal for film and television projects.

Unable to contain her excitement about the latest development, Markle shared in a statement, “We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand.”

“My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision,” she added.

Markle’s As ever has also formed a partnership with Netflix and. is preparing to expand into new product categories.

Last month, sources revealed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $100 million contract with Netflix would not be renewed after it expired in September. The decision allegedly reflected on a “broader shift” in the streaming service’s business strategy.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Partnering With Netflix for ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2 and a Holiday Special

Along with the extension of the Netflix contract, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are preparing for the second season of With Love, Meghan, and a holiday special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.

The holiday special will premiere in December.

“This December, join Meghan in Montecito for a magical celebration,” Netflix shared in a press release. “Together, friends, and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home.”

The streaming service then added, “It’s a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also part of another Netflix project, “Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within,” which premieres in 2026.

While sharing details about that project, Netflix stated, “In the heart of Uganda’s Masaka region, where the shadows of the HIV/AIDS crisis linger, a small orphanage becomes a beacon of hope. Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within goes beyond the viral videos to reveal a vibrant, one-of-a-kind community where orphaned children transform hardship into joy, dancing their way toward healing, belonging, and the promise of a brighter future.”

The couple’s adaptation of the novel, Meet Me at the Lake, is also in the works, despite previous reports.