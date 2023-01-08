Prince Harry Answers The Question Of Whether Or Not He’ll Attend King Charles’ Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dropping all kinds of bombshells about their relationship with the rest of the royal family lately. Harry recently sat down for an interview with ITV about his upcoming memoir, where he revealed whether or not he will be attending his father’s coronation.

Prince Harry’s Upcoming Tell-All Interview

Harry is currently promoting his memoir, Spare, which is due to release on January 10. The prince sat down for an interview with ITV to talk about the book, as well as his relationship with the royal family. The interview will air later this week, but a trailer has been released with some juicy details.

“The door is always open.”



Prince Harry sits down for an exclusive interview with Tom Bradby this Sunday at 9pm on ITV1.



Harry: The Interview | Watch on ITV1 or stream on ITVX at 9pm on Jan 8.@tombradby #ITV #ITVX pic.twitter.com/dJotkK7pOz — ITV (@ITV) January 5, 2023

Will Harry Attend King Charles’ Coronation?

ITV News anchor Tom Bradby asked Harry outright, “If you are invited to the Coronation, will you come?” The Duke of Sussex answered, “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then.”

“But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court,” the prince continued. “There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.” There has been no official word yet on whether or not Harry and Markle will receive invitations, but many are sure the couple will be invited.

RELATED: ‘It Was Terrifying To Have My Brother Scream At Me’: Prince Harry Opens Up About Prince William’s Reaction To Leaving The Royal Family

The trailer for the interview also revealed some other interesting parts of the upcoming interview, including Harry’s new Netflix series Harry & Meghan. Bradby asked the prince, who has been outspoken in his desire for privacy for himself and his family, if he felt that he had violated the royal family’s privacy.

“That would be the accusation from people that don’t understand or don’t want to believe that my family have been briefing the press,” Harry shrugged. In other commercials for the interview, the prince has said his relationship with his family “never needed to be this way,” and that they are portraying him and Markle “as villains.”

Harry: ‘I Would Like To Have My Brother Back’

Even though things are undoubtedly rocky between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal family, Harry has made it clear that he wants a reconciliation. “I would like to get my father back,” he said. “I would like to have my brother back.”

Only time will tell if Harry and Markle will be invited—or attend—King Charles III’s coronation, but many royal fans are hoping that the couple and the rest of the royal family can manage to smooth out their rocky relationship.

More From Suggest